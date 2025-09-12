I think it’s safe to say we could all use this today.
For new members: Every week, AED hosts a thread where we share something good that happened recently—big or small. The hope is that in the middle of all the chaos and horror, we can pause to notice some joy.
Maybe you took a walk with a friend or spotted a hummingbird out your window, maybe you celebr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.