Most of you already know the drill, but if you’re a new subscriber—welcome! This is a weekly open thread where we share one good thing that happened recently, no matter how big or small. That might mean a new job, dinner out with a friend, just or your dog’s cute haircut. I want to hear it all!
It really is a lovely way to end the week, especially after…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.