One Good Thing
That time of the week again!
We could all use some joy this Friday-slash-first-of-May. You know the drill! In the comments, share something good that happened to you this week: a birthday or anniversary, a play-off win for your team (what a week for both NBA and NHL fans!), a good book, a fun meme—nothing’s too small!
My good thing: I got the flu. So, that part was awful, but watchi…
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