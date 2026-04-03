One Good Thing — and a survey question!
Let's end the week on the right note — plus, weigh in on future OGTs!
We’ve somehow survived yet another week of living through ‘unprecedented times’—whether we want to live through them or not… So, let’s give ourselves a pat on the back and, as usual, go around and share something pleasant that happened to us this week. That could be an accomplishment at work (which is more than now-ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi can …
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