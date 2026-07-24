One Good Thing
It's that time of the week!
TGIF—especially if you’re based in the great city of Philadelphia or are, like me, a Philadelphia 76ers superfan for no real reason.
I’ll get right to it: my One Good Thing this week is that as of today, LeBron James, arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, is officially a Sixer.
Not that it’s a competition at all, but I don’t think there’s any beat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.