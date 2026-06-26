To mark the fourth anniversary of Dobbs this week, I wanted to do a special edition of One Good Thing—so I’ve opened the thread to all subscribers today, not just paying members. And instead of asking what good thing happened to you this week, I want to know how you’ve gotten through the last four years.

Because let’s face it: it’s been a difficult time, and caring about this issue means carrying around a certain amount of heartbreak every day. But I know we’ve all managed to find moments of joy, big and small—and I know we’re all still here, still fighting, and still doing what needs to get done.

For me, the thing that’s gotten me through it all has been traveling around the country and meeting so many of you. There’s something so special about being in a room with other feminists. After I give a speech or go to an event, I’m buzzing with energy for days afterwards. It makes all the other shit feel manageable—because I know I’m not alone.

Okay, your turn: What’s your one good thing?