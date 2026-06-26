Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
13h

I continue to defend and escort patients into the clinic for their abortions, every Friday morning. The harassment of the abortion abolitionist mob with their abortion porn signs and religious condemnations and performative nonsense do not deter a single person.

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Wendy Dury-Samson's avatar
Wendy Dury-Samson
13h

My one good thing is I have become more active in my local League of Women Voters again (I was very active as a young woman before having my child-in fact, at the last national convention I attended, I was 6 months pregnant !)

Today I’m at the National Convention! Unite and Rise!

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