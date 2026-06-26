One Good Thing
What's gotten you through the last four years?
To mark the fourth anniversary of Dobbs this week, I wanted to do a special edition of One Good Thing—so I’ve opened the thread to all subscribers today, not just paying members. And instead of asking what good thing happened to you this week, I want to know how you’ve gotten through the last four years.
Because let’s face it: it’s been a difficult time, and caring about this issue means carrying around a certain amount of heartbreak every day. But I know we’ve all managed to find moments of joy, big and small—and I know we’re all still here, still fighting, and still doing what needs to get done.
For me, the thing that’s gotten me through it all has been traveling around the country and meeting so many of you. There’s something so special about being in a room with other feminists. After I give a speech or go to an event, I’m buzzing with energy for days afterwards. It makes all the other shit feel manageable—because I know I’m not alone.
Okay, your turn: What’s your one good thing?
I continue to defend and escort patients into the clinic for their abortions, every Friday morning. The harassment of the abortion abolitionist mob with their abortion porn signs and religious condemnations and performative nonsense do not deter a single person.
My one good thing is I have become more active in my local League of Women Voters again (I was very active as a young woman before having my child-in fact, at the last national convention I attended, I was 6 months pregnant !)
Today I’m at the National Convention! Unite and Rise!