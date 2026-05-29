One Good Thing
TGIF.
It’s that time of the week again: we could all use some joy this final Friday of May. So, you know the drill! In the comments, share something that sparked joy for you this week: a graduation, a birthday or anniversary, a stand-out meal, a fun meme—nothing’s too small.
My good thing: I’m in California, reunited with my family dog, and like every other NB…
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