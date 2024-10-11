You know what time it is! Share something good you had happen in the last week or so, no matter how big or small it is. Got dinner with an old friend? Tell me! Watched your kid graduate? I want to know.
I bet you can guess what my good thing is: Abortion is officially a New York Times best-seller! I’m so grateful to you all for the support in making thi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.