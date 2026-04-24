One Good Thing
We could all use a little joy today
It’s that time again! Share something good you had happen this week—no matter how big or small. Tell me about the great meal you cooked, the birthday you celebrated, or even the nap you managed to sneak in on a workday. I want to hear it all.
My good thing: I had the apartment to myself today—a rare occurrence. Andrew took the dogs for a weekend away wit…
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