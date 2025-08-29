You know the drill! Share something good that happened to you this week—or even this summer—big or small. Did you get out of town? Have a perfect beach day? I want to hear about it.
My one good thing is that I got to go to the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair. I’ve been before, but it brings me joy every single time: seeing who won the jam and quiltin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.