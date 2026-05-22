One Good Thing
End the week on the right note!
Going into a much-needed holiday weekend, I think we could all use some joy to start things on the right foot. So, you know what to do: in the comments, share one good thing that happened to you this week.
Are you enjoying the new WNBA season? Did you get to sunbathe your way through the Northeast heatwave, enjoy a good book, or spend some quality time …
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