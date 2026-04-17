One Good Thing
Let's end the week off right
I don’t know about you all, but my week has been a doozy: my dogs are nuts, my apartment is a mess, and it feels like I’ve been on a train or plane every other day. Let’s not even get into the news.
But: I came home from traveling to find my little Brooklyn lilac bush in bloom! Now the whole living room smells incredible (even if there are dog toys every…
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