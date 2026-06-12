One Good Thing
It's that time again
Okay, I think we could all use a dose of positivity before heading off into the weekend! You know the drill by now: share something good that happened to you recently, no matter how big or small. I want to know about your dinners with friends, cute dogs, good books, and everything in between.
My one good thing is that Layla, my 15-year-old, just had the…
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