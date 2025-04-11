Let’s end the week on a positive note—share one good thing you had happen recently, no matter how big or small.
Not gonna lie, it’s been a rough week for me because I hate being sick. But there was one thing that cheered me up: Bruno’s new haircut! He looks like a young pup again, and the groomers even gave him a cute bandana. ❤️
What’s your one good th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.