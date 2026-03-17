Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
11h

Mandating that all pregnancies be officialltly registered is a gross violation of privacy.

So, women in their reproductive years ought to consider deleting period tracking and similar apps. Also, long term contraceptive implants/celibacy.

Any woman who is certain that she doesn't want children ought to consider sterilization.

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Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
11h

This attack on you shows that your work is not only fact based, but has huge SUPPORT. Once again I am baffled by the anti camps unbelievably nuts fixation on controlling women. Is this this their entire existence?? They are like stalkers. Thanks again Jessica and Kylie. Seriously, thankyou.

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