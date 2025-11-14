This week, the New York Times editorial board laid out the brutal reality of post-Dobbs America in detail—Planned Parenthood under attack, abortion medication under siege, providers criminalized, women dying. They painted a serious and shocking picture of just how catastrophic the landscape has become. Which is why the “enduring solution” they suggest is so disappointing:

“Congress should set a floor that allows for basic access to abortion in every state. Such a law would return the country to a version of the legal landscape before the Supreme Court allowed burdensome restrictions in the 1990s and then reversed Roe v. Wade entirely in 2022 with Dobbs. It would reflect the clear national preference for access early in pregnancy.”

Let’s be very clear: a national “floor” set by Congress is a national abortion ban. Calling it something else doesn’t change that reality. Just ask Republicans, who spent most of 2024 hiding behind ‘minimum national standard’. (One GOP candidate even called a 12-week ban, “a plan to keep abortion legal for the first 12 weeks.”)

The editorial board doesn’t specify when this floor should be. Are they suggesting a return to Roe, which allowed for limits after fetal ‘viability’? Or do they mean a 15- or 12-week ‘floor’, like the bans Republicans have been pushing in Congress for years?

The truth is that the number of weeks doesn’t matter. We can’t leave anyone behind. We shouldn’t even consider it.

We’re in a moment of unprecedented outrage over Republican restrictions. Abortion is winning elections, again and again. Squandering that momentum would be a grave error—morally and strategically.

The vast majority of Americans—over 80%!—do not want the government involved in abortion at all. And while the Times editorial board writes that the nation supports abortion “early in pregnancy,” the truth is far more pro-choice. Voters are increasingly supportive of abortion throughout pregnancy; but you’d never know that from mainstream outlets, because they rely on over-simplified polling that takes on a default conservative framework. (Like asking when abortion should be legislated rather than if it should be.)

When pollsters ask more in-depth questions, it becomes clear that most Americans understand that pregnancy is too complicated to legislate—at any point.

There’s been no better proof of that than the last three years. Most of the horror stories that have emerged since the end of Roe have overwhelmingly involved women with complications ‘later’ in their pregnancies: like patients who’ve gone septic after their water broke too early, or women forced to carry doomed pregnancies to term. These are nightmares that occurred in spite of state exceptions that promise to protect women’s health and lives.

If there was ever a moment to point out the damage that any restrictions on abortion have, this is it. We have the moral high ground—why abandon it now?

I get it: we’re all desperate to reduce the suffering and harm that abortion bans cause. But restoring a modicum of access at the expense of the most vulnerable isn’t the answer. It also won’t work. Because once you accept the premise that the government has any business interfering in our bodies and pregnancies, you’ve already lost.

After all, we’re talking about a movement that’s working to ban birth control and strip away exceptions for women’s lives. Does anyone really believe that people who want 11-year-olds to give birth are interested in compromise? That you can negotiate with someone who’d jail or execute abortion patients?

I wrote this in February, and it bears repeating: You don’t ask the guy with the boot on your neck to wear a softer shoe. You rip his fucking foot off.

Don’t get me wrong: Republicans would be delighted with a national ‘floor’ on abortion. Knowing how badly they’re losing on the issue, they’ve actually been floating 12- and 15-week bans since the end of Roe—rebranding them as “reasonable compromises.”

It’s a win-win for the GOP: they get to pretend they’ve met Democrats in the middle, while pushing ahead with their extremist agenda and restricting abortions anyway. (Anyone doing this work long enough knows there’s a big difference between what’s written into law and what happens on the ground.)

Any national ban—even one dressed up as a ‘floor’—gifts Republicans the political cover they’re desperate for. Meanwhile, the real-life consequences of these laws play out daily.

After a speech I gave in New England a few weeks ago, an older man came up to chat with me. He told me about his daughter, who had moved to Florida not realizing she was pregnant. When she miscarried, the hospital refused to give her a D&C. She spent five days bleeding, suffering, and in pain—begging for help as she got sicker and sicker. Eventually her terrified boyfriend put her on a plane home. The doctor who treated her there said he was shocked she survived.

The father telling me this story? He hadn’t come to the event because he was interested in abortion rights, or because he read the newsletter. He was the guy running the lights for the event that night.

These stories are everywhere. Pregnancy is common and complicated, and these laws are dangerous—it’s only a matter of time before every family in the country has a story like this one. If you think we have voters on our side now, just wait.

I know we’re all scared, overwhelmed, and sick to our stomachs watching people hurt and killed by these laws. But it’s never been more important for us to stand strong.

I think Erika Christensen of Patient Forward put it best in her 2023 guest column: “If we want to build a strong, safe world for pregnant people and our families, let’s start with a floor we can all stand on.”

