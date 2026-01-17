North Carolina’s Abortion Ban Has Killed a Woman

Yet another woman has been killed by an abortion ban: ProPublica reports that Ciji Graham in North Carolina was denied care for a heart condition because she was pregnant—despite her risk of heart failure. The 34-year-old police officer and mother to a toddler should be here, but Republican politicians care more about their ‘pro-life’ report cards from extremist organizations than the actual lives of human beings.

ProPublica, which continues to do some of the best journalism around, reports that Graham went to a cardiologist for atrial fibrillation (rapid or irregular heartbeat) in late 2023. In the past, doctors would shock her heart back into rhythm with something called a cardioversion—but this time Graham was pregnant, and her doctor refused.

Graham decided to have an abortion, telling a friend, “I can’t feel like this for 9mo, I just can’t.”

She was only 6 weeks pregnant, and North Carolina allows abortions up until 12 weeks. But the state’s ban—along with total bans in surrounding states—meant that there was a long waiting list. From ProPublica:

“Women were flooding the state from Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina, where new abortion bans were even stricter. On top of that, a recent change in North Carolina law required an in-person consent visit three days before a termination. The same number of patients were now filling twice as many appointment slots.”

Graham got an appointment for November 28th. Her boyfriend found her dead on the 19th.

How many different ways can anti-abortion politicians make clear that this was never about life? As Lizzie Presser and Kavitha Surana put it, “In a region that had legislated its commitment to life, she would spend her final days struggling to find anyone to save hers.”

Attacks on Abortion Fund & Pro-Choice Speech in North Dakota

Abortion, Every Day has been raising the alarm about the growing attacks on pro-choice speech for a while now—pointing to the targeting of abortion funds, in particular. Now here we are: North Dakota’s Attorney General Drew Wrigley has issued a cease-and-desist order against Prairie Abortion Fund (PAF), accusing the group of “promoting and facilitating the unlawful sale of abortion pills.”

Wrigley claims that PAF violates North Dakota’s consumer fraud law by linking to websites that sell “untested” and “unapproved” abortion pills. In reality, PAF’s site links to resources like Plan C and I Need an A—which don’t sell medication, but direct users to online clinics and providers. And even if they did point to sites that sold abortion pills, that’s still just information!

Wrigley’s office launched a full investigation anyway: staff followed a link from PAF’s website to Plan C, where they were redirected to a site that sells abortion medication. After ordering the pills, they had them tested at the AG’s Crime Laboratory. Their results?

“[T]he limited tests administered indicate that at least some of the tablets contained the represented content mifepristone, and no controlled substances... The Crime Laboratory Division does not have a test available to verify whether the dosage strengths of the Products are as represented on the website and labeling.”

In other words, they found the pills to be exactly as advertised. Still, Wrigley says that PAF’s actions “pose a significant health risk to pregnant women.”

We’ll keep you updated on what happens next—but remember that this legal strategy is very similar to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s attack against Mayday Health. In that case, Jackley accuses the group of violating the state’s consumer protection law because their website shares information on where to get “dangerous” abortion pills.

This also comes at the same time that South Carolina Republicans are attacking abortion funds by introducing legislation that would make it a crime to work, volunteer, or even donate to a fund. It’s almost as if anti-abortion lawmakers and activists know that abortion funds and other ‘helpers’ are vital!

You can support Prairie Abortion Fund here.

In the States: Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, Missouri & More

Speaking of attacks on pro-choice speech—let’s talk about Texas. Law professor Mary Ziegler notes in Slate that lawsuits challenging SB 8 won’t just impact abortion law in Texas, but will “shape a brewing war about the censorship of abortion-related speech.”

At the center of these challenges is the bounty hunter provision that allows private citizens to sue those who “aid and abet” abortions—and whether states can censor things like donations and advocacy around abortion.

This week, the state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Sadie Weldon v. The Lilith Fund—which deals with an abortion fund being targeted by none other than anti-abortion attorney/asshole Jonathan Mitchell. And today, a Texas appeals court allowed three Planned Parenthood affiliates to continue with their suit challenging SB 8.

All of which is to say: we’re going to have a lot to talk about when it comes to Texas. (Definitely read that Slate piece in the meantime.)

It’s official: In 2026, Virginia voters will decide whether to codify abortion rights in the state constitution. Democrats’ pro-choice measure would protect abortion until ‘viability’. (Right now, Virginia allows abortion until about 27 weeks.)

Because constitutional amendments must pass the legislature twice before going to voters, this was the final hurdle. The measure cleared once in 2025—and this week, thanks to Democrats’ November victories, it passed again.

Virginia Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment states that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including the ability to make and carry out decisions relating to one’s own prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, abortion care, miscarriage management, and fertility care.”

Virginia is the last Southern state without a post-Dobbs abortion ban, and it is already caring for patients from across the region. So protecting abortion is hugely important. Here’s the issue: enshrining ‘viability’ limits is a mistake. These kinds of restrictions leave the most vulnerable patients behind, and accept the conservative framing that the government should be involved in legislating pregnancy at all. (Not to mention, polling shows that measures without viability language actually do better with voters!)

Protecting abortion in Virginia is critical. Doing it with limits isn’t.

Meanwhile, remember the anti-abortion protester who shot someone outside of a South Carolina Planned Parenthood? We sure do! It took cops two weeks to arrest Mark Baumgartner, despite the shooting being captured on video.

Now, The State reports that Baumgartner has lawyered up, hiring attorney Margaret N. Fox of Griffin Humphries this week. As a reminder of who Fox is defending: Baumgartner and his “sidewalk counseling” group, A Moment of Hope, have a long, disturbing history of harassing and getting physically violent with Planned Parenthood patients and personnel. Baumgartner has even testified in favor of legislation to punish abortion patients as murderers. (Which in South Carolina can mean the death penalty.)

We’re currently facing a period of escalating anti-abortion violence across the country—thanks in large part to the Trump administration, who have given extremists the green light to do what they like without fear of arrest.

Finally, we’re keeping an eye on the Missouri trial that will determine abortion rights in the state. Read our past coverage here, or the Kansas City Star has a breakdown today. The Springfield News-Leader also has some good coverage of the last few days of testimony from abortion providers and advocates, who point out that the state laws were designed to make it impossible for them to provide care.

From Dr. Selina Sandoval, associate medical director at Planned Parenthood Great Plains:

“There are very few abortion providers in the state of Missouri and this community in general. We know that a lot of this is related to the criminal penalties and the constant harassment and threat that abortion providers are under. I experience this regularly, almost daily, when I’m working.”

One abortion provider even talked about the danger she faces from protesters—who harass her and her husband, who also provides abortion. They had to make a plan for their children in case they’re both prosecuted.

We’ll have more for you in the coming days as the trial draws to a close.

Quick hits:

KGNU community radio has a deep dive into Colorado ’s RISE Collective—one of a handful of all-trimester abortion clinics in the country;

More on Ohio Republicans’ efforts to restrict abortion in spite of voters wishes and a 2023 amendment;

And Slate looks at how Wellspring Health Access “Saved Abortion Access in a Deep-Red State.”

Legislation Watch: West Virginia & Florida

Republicans around the country haven’t wasted any time introducing and advancing anti-abortion legislation. We’ve already told you about the mess in South Carolina—from ‘equal protection’ legislation to a bill seeking to criminalize lending someone money for an abortion. But that shamelessness isn’t limited to one state.

Over in West Virginia, Republicans have introduced legislation that would strip away abortion ban exceptions for rape and incest. Incredibly, this is the fourth time in less than a year that GOP lawmakers have introduced such a bill.

Last year—when three Republicans simultaneously introduced legislation to repeal the exceptions—Emily Womeldorff from Planned Parenthood South Atlantic called it “a clear indication that cruelty is not only the point of these continued attacks on abortion care, but the priority.”

All too often, rape exceptions are already inaccessible to victims for a wide range of reasons. This is all about cruelty.

In recent years, both Louisiana and Tennessee Republicans have blocked the addition of rape exceptions—with Tennessee considering a bill at one point that would have included a rape exception, but threatened victims with three years in prison for ‘falsely’ reporting a rape. Indiana introduced similar legislation just last year that would require rape victims to submit legal affidavits to access abortion—threatening them with perjury if their reports were deemed false. And in 2024, Missouri Republicans voted down efforts to include rape exceptions, with one lawmaker arguing that carrying your rapist’s baby could be “healing.”

West Virginia Republicans are also pushing legislation that would ban abortion pill “trafficking” and would require doctors to receive “continuing education” on “the dangers of the abortion pill and the efficacy of the abortion pill reversal.” YIKES.

Then there’s Florida, where Republican legislators are advancing a fetal personhood bill under the guise of a ‘wrongful death’ statute. The state House passed HB 289 this week, which would allow wrongful death lawsuits to be brought over fetuses, embryos, and fertilized eggs. As we’ve pointed out previously, the goal here has nothing to do with protecting grieving parents—as Republicans have claimed. It’s about codifying the idea that fertilized eggs are people:

The Tallahassee Democrat has a rundown of that legislation and other abortion-related bills—including a few pro-choice ones. Florida Democrats are pushing one bill that would repeal the state’s ban, another that would allow abortion until the third trimester, and a third that would end funding for anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

Obviously, it’s unlikely we’ll see movement on any of those considering the legislature is Republican-controlled.