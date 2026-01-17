Abortion, Every Day

Sue Connaughton
4h

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Center for American Progress highlighted how some U.S. states now have stricter abortion laws than nations authoritarian countries like Saudi Arabia or Iran.

Authoritarian governments use control over bodies (like reproductive rights) to solidify power and discourage dissent, making it easier to suppress broader rights, notes an analysis for the American Constitution Society.

Abortion restrictions were an early warning of our slide into authoritarianism.

Loren Bliss
4hEdited

Anyone who has physically defended abortion clinics -- as I did before I became too crippled by osteoarthritis to hobble more than a few feet without the motorized wheelchair I'll never have because our nation's poor are not allowed such alleged luxuries -- knows that "pro-life" is a classic Big Lie. The anti-abortion rabble is as hateful as any lynch mob -- and is therefore potentially as murderous. That's why the murders of women by abortion denial -- like the slaying of Renee Nicole Good by a sneering Trumpite storm-trooper -- should be regarded as lynchings, misogynistic atrocities vindictively perpetrated by the Christonazi regime and its MAGAT minions, a festering of the same sadistic malevolence that prompts the atrocities against Blacks and other peoples of color.

