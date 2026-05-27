Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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SA's avatar
SA
13h

There was a lot of good information in this article. Thank you for keeping us informed

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Mark F. Buckley's avatar
Mark F. Buckley
12h

Thank you so much, Jessica, for everything you do. I've known my entire adult life that our political system of minority tyranny would succeed in forcing all of us to turn the clocks backwards to the 17thC, but you can never fully prepare yourself for the full force of the blow when it finally arrives. It's embryo vs. woman, and the woman is losing. "Abolitionist" hypocrites sedulously avoid even mentioning the pregnant woman or minor. Discussing abortion without mentioning women is like discussing the solar system without mentioning the sun, the source of all heat and light. You see guys like Russell Bountyhunter in the Old City of Jersusalem, wandering about, claiming to be the Second Coming, accosting strangers and demanding they repent for their sins, as defined by Russell. Straight-up cult, corralling impressionable kids on a righty platform, as they all are, with fiat censorship powers. The civic carnage grows by the day, borne mostly by the most vulnerable. There is nothing about the United States (ha!) that is worth preserving in any form. Wealthy blue states need to stop funding debtor/red states.

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