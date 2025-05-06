Abortion, Every Day

Ketzel Levine
2h

Ouch. One gut punch after another. Such irony that even the good news hurts, a Pulitzer for "reporting on the women killed by abortion bans".

Dianne Marie Leonard
2h

Thank you, Jessica, for your discussion of language! We sometimes think that the actual words don't matter, but they are used a lot to poison the well when speaking or writing about issues like abortion. For example (I think you covered this one, but it continues) does it not grate to hear about someone who "commits" an abortion--as if getting an abortion or performing an abortion is definitionally a crime? Keep up the good work!

