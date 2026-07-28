Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
3h

I’ve come to believe that most if not all religious conservative men are actually perverts, completely obsessed with other people’s genitals and sex lives.

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Krista Lyons's avatar
Krista Lyons
4h

When will this nightmare end? Speechless—again.

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