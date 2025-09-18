Conservatives have been doing a victory lap this week: Right-wing media outlets and anti-abortion groups claim to have successfully lobbied the Trump administration to pull over $20 million from over a dozen research projects that may be using human fetal tissue (HFT). But here’s what they won’t tell you: One of the studies they’re so proud to have defunded was seeking to cure brain cancer in children.

Abortion, Every Day has learned that the ‘pro-life’ movement pushed to eliminate funding for research into neuroblastoma—a rare type of aggressive cancer most commonly found in children under five years old.

Let’s back up: Over the last several decades, a range of life-saving medical developments would have been impossible without HFT research, which sometimes uses tissue from fetuses or embryos. We have HFT research to thank for vaccines and treatments for Zika virus, HIV, covid, measles, chickenpox, diabetes, infertility, shingles, and more.

Anti-abortion activists have been threatening this progress for generations, advocating for a ban on federally funded HFT research. During the first Trump administration, the Health and Human Services Department banned the National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists from conducting research with newly-obtained HFT. The Biden administration reversed this policy in 2021.

Then, last week, Breitbart claimed to identify 17 NIH-funded research projects that use fetal tissue—leading an outpouring of conservative pressure against the studies. In response, the NIH issued a statement confirming that it would not renew grants for those projects:

"The referenced grants, initiated under the Biden administration, will not be renewed. NIH is guided by a commitment to valuing human life and ensuring that federally funded research is conducted responsibly and transparently. We are actively reviewing these matters and will take all necessary steps to ensure our policies reflect that commitment."

Anti-abortion groups are thrilled. “This is a long‐overdue step in the right direction,” said Carol Tobias, President of National Right to Life. Conveniently, the groups and publications that led the charge don’t specify what the impacted research entails. So we did some research here at AED.

The research targeted in this campaign explores a range of conditions: chromosomal disorders, miscarriage, and birth defects; child cancer; brain cancer; autoimmune diseases; Parkinson’s; eye disease and vision disorders; Down syndrome; and more.

Especially interesting: At least one of the researchers listed by Breitbart says the right-wing publications’ reporting is false. She doesn’t use fetal tissue, and her study hasn’t been defunded.

Her research into multiple sclerosis “used fetal cells many years ago when it was still allowed in one experiment,” she told AED—but “the Breitbart information is incorrect—my research projects are not terminated or affected in any way.”

Another researcher studying women’s health told us her grant was already set to expire, as her team is “currently in a no-cost extension and finishing the analysis.”

AED also reached out to the NIH—independent of Breitbart’s ‘reporting’—to confirm which research projects were using HFTs, and whether all 17 of the targeted studies will lose their grants. A spokesperson for the agency declined to offer specific answers:

"Under the Biden administration, NIH funded research involving human fetal tissue. HHS is currently reviewing this area.”

There is a lot going on here. Unsurprisingly, Breitbart likely misidentified and erroneously singled out some research projects—or named studies that previously used HFT but no longer do. Their reporting has, at best, sowed confusion and fear; at worst, they’ve placed a target on key research and will disrupt or jeopardize urgent studies into a range of health conditions.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), the largest professional organization of stem cell researchers from around the world, released a statement expressing concern this week, calling HFT research a “cornerstone of biomedical progress since the 1930s.”

The group notes that “there is a longstanding oversight process for research using HFT that ensures it is scientifically meritorious, legal, and ethically sound” by requiring “thorough informed consent for tissue donation [that] prohibits individuals from profiting.”

“We urge NIH to reject political pressure to discontinue research with HFT and instead reaffirm its role as a champion of evidence-based biomedical science,” ISSCR says.

If this kind of attack on basic science sounds familiar, it’s because anti-abortion activists have long led a misguided crusade against the use of so-called ‘aborted baby parts’ in medical research—all as a pretext to attack Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers.

In 2015, Congressional Republicans invoked a falsified ‘undercover’ video of Planned Parenthood employees discussing the donation of fetal tissue to medical research as grounds to carry out a delusional witch hunt against the organization. The investigation derailed Congress and put a target on Planned Parenthood’s back—culminating in a 2015 fatal shooting at a Colorado clinic.

What we’re seeing now is more of the same anti-abortion strategy used to demonize HFT research—an attack that will inevitably cost lives and dramatically set back public health. It’s also the latest example of how anti-abortion extremism bleeds into all of our lives. This anti-HFT campaign comes at the same time the Trump administration is defunding a range of other vital research projects—from racial disparities in maternal mortality to how domestic violence affects maternal health—dismissively writing them off as ‘DEI’, and derailing lifesaving research for pregnant people.

With anti-vax extremist Robert F. Kennedy at the helm of HHS, we’re already rapidly sliding backwards: Earlier this week, NBC News reported that infectious disease immunity has sharply eroded in recent years as vaccination rates steadily lower.

Now, we’re watching as groups that claim to be ‘pro-life’ celebrate as they potentially defund cancer research for children.

We’re currently governed by one of the most rabidly anti-science presidential administrations in modern times. And at the core of these anti-science policies are the rot of anti-abortion extremism.