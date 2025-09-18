Abortion, Every Day

Marcy
6h

Thank you for your report. Very disappointing but not surprising. The consequences will be immense. 😞. Karma will happen to those celebrating this cruel “win”

Jen
5h

I’m so angry all the time and frustrated and infuriated and sad and tired and angry and I just hate all of this so much! As you say, Jessica, the cruelty is the point. It doesn’t have to be this way, but they want it this way and like you said, for decades now. They have been getting everything they want the last few years, but, it won’t go on indefinitely! This regime will fall! And we won’t stop fighting until it does! And thank you for all you and Kylie do to keep us informed, Jessica!

