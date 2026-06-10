Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
9h

There is exactly a zero middle ground here. Mind your own (male) fucking business and women will be happy to take care of their own.

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1 reply by Jessica Valenti
Lesley's avatar
Lesley
9h

“The adult and complex position recognizes that pregnancy is too complicated to legislate—and that the law is a blunt instrument that will never be able to morally or safely handle the million different ways a pregnancy can go.”

My guess is that this is too nuanced for Jilani to grasp.

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