When you’re trying to tell other people what to think, it helps to know what you’re talking about.

The New York Times published an op-ed yesterday that calls for Democrats to meet in “the middle” on abortion rights. This isn’t just the worst possible advice the party could take—it also happens to be doled out by a writer with no particular expertise in abortion politics. Like the long line of male pundits who’ve made the same tired argument for years, writer Zaid Jilani seems to think he knows something that the women-led abortion rights movement does not.

Just as troubling, while Jilani’s piece is framed as well-meaning advice to Democrats on winning in red states, the Georgia-based writer fails to mention that he himself is anti-abortion. He’s called Donald Trump’s failure to pass national abortion restrictions an “utter disregard for human dignity,” blasting the president as “consistently anti-life.”

Why in the world would Democrats take advice on abortion from someone so eager to see it banned? Especially in a moment when Republicans are running scared on the issue?

I’ll take the bait. I’ll take the time to explain, again, why calls for Democrats to move to the right on their most popular political issue are fucking stupid. But first, I have to say this: I am so tired.

I am tired of having to defend my humanity and the humanity of other women. I’m tired of looking at the nation’s most powerful publications to find that they almost never cover abortion rights—and that when they do, they buy into the lie that this issue is somehow polarizing or controversial despite decades of evidence to the contrary.

I’m tired of men who spend no time engaging with the issue they’re taking a supposedly expert stance on—Monday morning quarterbacks who think everyone else has done it wrong, and that this country’s long-standing and brilliant abortion rights movement has somehow missed the secret sauce only they hold the recipe to. Because believe it or not, the attorneys, activists, legislators, pollsters, and researchers who’ve dedicated their lives to this issue do, in fact, know how politics work.

Most of all, I am tired of people treating abortion as if women’s lives and freedom are a political talking point. I am a person. My daughter is a person. There is no “middle ground” on my 15-year-old’s humanity, and there is no “compromise” to be had with someone who would force her to remain pregnant against her will.

Jilani writes that this belief lacks “nuance.” In fact, he repeats that word often:

“It’s time for supporters of abortion rights to realize that nuance and compromise aren’t dirty words.” “Democrats used to see the issue with more nuance...” “Democrats might solve this problem by embracing nuance on abortion again.”

What does “nuance” mean, exactly? According to Jilani, it’s Democrats supporting 12- and 15-week abortion bans in states like Texas and Georgia. “Such a compromise would give women in those states far more freedom than they have today while addressing the public’s concerns about the right to life,” he writes.

Leaving aside for a moment that the public does not have “concerns about the right to life”—81% of Americans don’t want the government involved in abortion at all—let’s consider what the “freedom” of a 12- or 15-week ban looks like for women. (Remember them?)

Ciji Graham was just 34 years old when she was killed by North Carolina’s 12-week ban. Graham had a heart condition that made her pregnancy life-threatening, and was unable to get care in time. She left behind a toddler son, who I’m sure would love to hear all about the “freedom” his mother enjoyed under their state’s law.

Then there’s Deborah Dorbert, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term under Florida’s 15-week abortion ban. Because Dorbert couldn’t afford to leave the state for care, she had to watch her son, Milo, die painfully over 94 minutes. “He gasped for air, and you could tell he was really trying hard to breathe,” Dorbert said.

Perhaps Jilani could comfort her by explaining that Florida’s law is “nuanced.”

I’m sure Anya Cook would be eager to hear the same. She nearly died when her water broke 17 weeks into her pregnancy—far too early for her fetus to survive, but too late to get a legal abortion in Florida. After reading about the complications and risk of death associated with her condition, Cook booked an appointment at the hair salon for the next morning so she’d look good in her casket.

She survived, but just barely. Cook underwent an eight-hour emergency surgery and lost half the blood in her body—doctors had finally agreed to treat her after her fetus was hanging out of her body.

“They’re killing women,” Cook’s husband, Derick, said. “Eventually if you don’t step in, they’re going to kill the love of your life.”

Let’s be clear: men have already lost the loves of their lives. Mothers have lost daughters. These laws kill and hurt far more people than we’ll ever hear about, and it’s only a matter of time before every single American knows someone who’s been harmed—whether it’s a friend who went septic waiting for miscarriage care, or a daughter-in-law who gave birth on the side of the road because her local maternity ward shuttered.

Abortion is an issue that only gets more powerful for Democrats over time precisely because of how dangerous restrictions are. That’s part of what makes this Times op-ed so completely divorced from political reality.

Jilani argues, for example, that James Talarico’s tame call to codify Roe is too radical for Texas voters—ignoring polls showing just the opposite. While a 2025 poll from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found that 55% of Texas voters “support abortion in all or most cases,” Jilani instead points to a survey from the University of Houston:

“[O]nly 10 percent of Texans agreed that abortion should be legal for any reason after 24 weeks. Just 20 percent believed that it should be legal for any reason after 15 weeks.”

Set aside that Roe didn’t allow abortion “for any reason” after 24 weeks—the bigger issue is that Jilani cites a poll with conservative framing: one that asks when pregnancy should be legislated rather than if it should be. Ask the latter, and Americans are unequivocal: they want zero government involvement.

Answers shift the same way when voters are asked about real-life circumstances rather than “unrestricted” abortion. When the Texas Politics Project shared various scenarios, most voters supported abortion in every case: 58% when a family can’t afford more children; 55% when a married woman doesn’t want more children; 54% when it’s an unmarried woman.

In other words, Texans support "unrestricted" abortion just fine—so long as it's described in terms of women's actual lives instead of a Republican talking point. So Talarico's call to restore Roe is squarely aligned with what Texas voters want. And that's true everywhere—even in the reddest of red states.

Mississippi voters rejected fetal personhood long before Roe was overturned, the majority of Tennesseansi identify as pro-choice, and in 2024, we watched a Democrat flip a House seat by talking about her own abortion—in Alabama.

Oh, and in Kansas—where Republican voters outnumber Democrats by a nearly two-to-one margin—60% of voters believe the government “should not place any regulations on the circumstance under which women can get abortions.”

So when Jilani warns about the “alienation of anti-abortion voters,” the threat doesn’t really hold water. His sole compelling point is that support for abortion rights hasn’t truly punished GOP leaders who enable bans. He’s right: governors like Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp still stand strong.

That’s in part because of voter suppression and gerrymandering, but it’s also because while voters love abortion—Planned Parenthood is more popular than any elected official—they still don’t love Democrats. Americans think they’re weak.

You know what’s really weak? Surrendering ground you’ve already won. If Democrats want voters to see strength, they should stop equivocating and lean into their most popular issue—not abandon it. Republicans are running from abortion; Democrats should be chasing them down with it.

But again, this isn’t just about who wins what race. These bans are ruining people’s lives—a fact that Jilani refuses to engage with. In fact, he’s downright dismissive, writing, “progressives would argue that [compromise] is throwing women under the bus, or onto a slippery slope to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’”

Slippery slope? Women are being arrested for their miscarriages, the Trump administration is proudly classifying birth control as ‘abortion,’ and the Texas Republican Party now openly supports executing abortion patients.

Just how bad do things need to get? How many women need to die or be used as incubators before men like Jilani will admit that these laws are moral disasters?

The “nuanced” take on abortion rights doesn’t lie halfway between pro-choice and Republican laws. There is not a certain number of weeks into pregnancy when women simply cease to be people.

The adult and complex position recognizes that pregnancy is too complicated to legislate—and that the law is a blunt instrument that will never be able to morally or safely handle the million different ways a pregnancy can go. The truly sophisticated way to acknowledge Americans’ complex personal beliefs on abortion is to allow them to remain just that—personal.