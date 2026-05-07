Okay, I’m biased—but I really do think we have some of the best pro-choice merch around. Especially after this latest drop.

Our Moms Against Abortion Bans design has been a bestseller since day one, and I love seeing you all out in the world wearing it. So with Mother’s Day coming up, we wanted to add even more options for the moms out there—or for the moms in your life who care about this issue.

Check out a few of the new designs below, then head over to the Abortion, Every Day store to see the full collection. (And as always, massive thanks to our brilliant designer Rani Vestal for making it all look so good.)