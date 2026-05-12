Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Naomi Siegel's avatar
Naomi Siegel
2h

I'm sharing this with everyone I know, and I'll warn them not to go to that site. The best way to track your cycles or fertility is on paper, because it's most private. Anything on-line can be used by anyone for any reason and you'll have very little protection, especially if it's the government prying into your uterus, which they want to control.

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Leslie Spotz's avatar
Leslie Spotz
2h

Just dystopian. 😡

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