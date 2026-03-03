Nevada Woman Jailed for Stillbirth Gets $100k

A hundred thousand dollars isn’t close to enough money.

Patrice Rousseau spent more than two years in a Nevada prison after she lost her pregnancy and buried the remains in her backyard. Rousseau, who struggled with substance abuse, was arrested for manslaughter based on a 1911 law that criminalizes taking drugs to induce abortion after 24 weeks.

Five years after her conviction was vacated, her attorney argued that Nevada never proved the stillbirth was the result of drug use. Now, the state has agreed to pay her $100,000 as part of a settlement.

But again, that’s not nearly enough. As Rousseau put it earlier this month:

“What does it really mean for me? How long is it going to last? I can cushion everything, but it’s not going to fix my problems.”

As if her jail time weren’t traumatic enough, while Rousseau was incarcerated, the sheriff’s deputy took her fetal remains from the funeral home without her knowledge or consent. Jacqueline Mitcham reportedly said, “I’m taking him…that’s my baby.”

This isn’t a one-off case. There have been over 400 pregnancy-related arrests since the end of Roe, and a Pregnancy Justice report shows that nearly half of states have laws that criminalize the disposal of pregnancy loss remains, non-reporting of pregnancy loss remains, and the transportation or concealment of these remains. Some of these laws are centuries-old, dating back to the 1600s and efforts to punish “loose” women.

With post-Dobbs arrests on the rise, we have to wonder how many more state settlements we’ll see in the coming years. Brittany Watts, who was wrongfully arrested and prosecuted for her pregnancy loss in Ohio, is in the middle of such a case right now.

We hope they all get all the money.

America’s Broken Overton Window

While we’re on the topic of women being arrested on bogus charges, let’s check in with so-called ‘equal protection’ bills. About half a dozen states have introduced legislation that would charge women who end their pregnancies with homicide—in some of those states, that could mean the death penalty.

Most recently to join the fray is Kentucky, where Reps. Josh Calloway and Richard White are pushing HB 714. The bill would require the “death” of embryos, fetuses, and fertilized eggs to be treated as homicides.

And we’ve gotta say, the bill’s ‘exceptions’ are as telling as the legislation itself. Lawmakers write, for example, that women shouldn’t be prosecuted for “natural or accidental” miscarriages. Is there such a thing as a “non-accidental” miscarriage? And who in the world will determine that?

Now, the sad fact is that Republicans don’t need these bills to prosecute women: they’re doing it already. But the speedy rise of making that punishment explicit should worry us all.

There’s another downside to the rise of these activists and their so-called equal protection legislation: they’re giving Republican legislators who don’t support their bills the opportunity to seem moderate by comparison.

Consider the GOP gubernatorial candidates in Illinois: all men, all anti-abortion, and all using a recent ‘equal protection’ bill to sound ‘reasonable’ on the issue. At a forum last week, for example, the candidates called Sen. Neil Anderson’s “Abolish Abortion Illinois Act” too extreme. And in the Chicago Tribune, former state senator Darren Bailey sounds almost pro-choice: “When women and families are facing a crisis, they need understanding, support and real help, not the threat of jail time.”

Even Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he has “concerns” about his state’s ‘equal protection’ bill. We’re talking about a guy who tried to pass a de facto travel ban!

Suddenly, not wanting women executed for abortion makes you ‘moderate.’

We need to make sure voters remember that forcing women to carry pregnancies against their wills is already radical beyond belief.

Legislation Watch: New Hampshire, Kentucky, South Dakota, Arizona

New Hampshire is considering legislation (HB 1416) to prevent the regulation of anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. Per usual, Republicans claim this is a free speech issue. We’re seeing similar moves across the country.

AED is also still watching Kentucky’s HB 646, which would classify abortion pills as controlled substances and treat providers as drug “traffickers.” As is so often the case, the point is to create a chilling effect.

A spokesperson from the ACLU says, “This bill treats FDA approved medication like street narcotics. It threatens doctors with felony charges and weaponizes civil lawsuits to intimidate providers across state lines.”

Finally, let’s talk about the multi-state effort to indoctrinate kids with anti-abortion disinformation. Good times!

South Dakota is considering a so-called “fetal development” bill (HB 1313)—aka, a ‘Baby Olivia’ bill.

A quick refresher: “Baby Olivia” is an anti-abortion propaganda video produced by the extremist group Live Action. AED started flagging legislation in 2024 that would require public schools to show the video as part of a supposed lesson on “fetal development.”

Once people caught on that the legislation was blatant propaganda (in part thanks to our reporting), lawmakers started stripping the name “Baby Olivia” from their bills—but kept language so specific that only Live Action’s video would qualify.

That’s exactly what’s happening in South Dakota: HB 1313 requires schools to show a three-minute video featuring a “high-quality, computer-generated rendering or animation” of fetal development. That’s language lifted almost word-for-word from other Baby Olivia bills.

This isn’t just about one bill—it’s part of a broader push to rewrite educational standards, smuggle anti-abortion propaganda into science classrooms, and indoctrinate children as early as possible. Especially because conservatives know that young people are the most pro-choice demographic in the country.

Consider what’s happening over in Arizona, where Republicans are also pushing for “fetal development” curricula. HB 2380 would mandate that schools teach students very specific lessons on “prenatal human development”—lessons that don’t include any information on “sexual activity, sexual behavior, contraception, abortion procedures, or reproductive decision-making.” (It’s that last one that did me in.)

Most telling? Rep. Rachel Keshel’s legislation would prohibit these lessons from being “classified as sex education for the purposes of parental consent or opt-out requirements.”

In other words, Republicans want their bullshit taught in science class rather than sex ed so parents can’t opt their kids out.

Notre Dame Professor Forced to Step Down for Pro-Choice Op-Ed

Let’s talk about the attacks on pro-choice speech.

A recently promoted Notre Dame professor was forced to step down after anti-abortion groups and Catholic bishops launched a pressure campaign against her and the school. Her crime? Writing a pro-choice op-ed after Roe fell.

In 2022, professor Susan Ostermann co-authored an op-ed for the Chicago Tribune with fellow professor Tamara Kay that outlined anti-abortion myths. (If Kay’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she was also the target of a harassment campaign after putting a seemingly pro-choice sign on her office door.)

So when Ostermann was appointed as director of Notre Dame’s Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies, conservative groups pounced. Over the past month, the professor has been attacked by conservative media, anti-abortion activists, and Catholic leaders—all of whom called for Notre Dame to rescind the appointment.

Last week, unfortunately, they won: Ostermann declined the promotion, writing in a letter that the outrage over her position “risks overshadowing the vital work the institute performs, which it should be allowed to pursue without undue distraction.”

As AED reported a few weeks ago, this is just one part of a much bigger attack on pro-choice speech across the country—especially on college campuses. Abortion provider Dr. Shelley Sella recently had her speech to medical students canceled at Texas Tech University, Students for Life is attacking religiously-affiliated schools that so much as mention Planned Parenthood, and Republicans are advancing bills that would prevent college health centers from telling pregnant students that abortion is an option. In pro-choice states!

All of which is to say, we don’t see these attacks slowing anytime soon.

Don’t forget: AED is hosting Dr. Sella in a special virtual event next week. Come watch the speech Texas conservatives canceled for being “illegal activity.”

Red State Dems Push for Protections in Louisiana & Kentucky

A Louisiana Democrat has introduced legislation to allow for abortion in cases of rape, incest, and sexual abuse of minors. State Rep. Delisha Boyd has been fighting for these exceptions for years—in part, she’s said, because she was conceived after her teen mother was raped by an adult man.

Trauma from the assault caused her mom to self-medicate, and she died of an overdose before her 30th birthday. “She didn’t die in childbirth, but ultimately she lost her life because of what happened to her,” Boyd said.

Despite Boyd’s best efforts, Louisiana Republicans have refused to make allowances for sexual violence victims—even children.

Meanwhile, a Kentucky Democrat has filed a bill that would protect abortion rights in the state constitution. Rep. Daniel Grossberg’s HB 476 would ask voters if they want to “establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom,” including the right to contraception and abortion.

Kentucky doesn’t allow citizen-led ballot initiatives, but lawmakers can introduce and pass amendments that then go to voters. Given Republicans’ stronghold in the state legislature, this amendment isn’t likely to go anywhere. But it’s an important reminder from Democrats that voters don’t have a say on abortion in Kentucky—and that’s by design. Republicans know that voters are pro-choice, even in red states:

In the States: Ohio, Arizona, Connecticut & More

Some good news in Ohio, where a Republican law mandating the burial or cremation of fetal remains has been blocked—again. An appeals court upheld a lower court ruling from last year, pointing to the pro-choice ballot measure that Ohio voters passed in 2023. The ruling didn’t mince words:

“Ohio voters said what they mean. The State may not burden, penalize, or discriminate against those who have an abortion and those who assist them in obtaining one.”

As we’ve seen in pretty much every state that’s codified abortion protections, Republicans do not care what voters want.

Over in Arizona, for example, voters passed a pro-choice ballot measure in 2024. Yet even after a judge struck down abortion restrictions earlier this month, Republicans in the state have continued to push ahead with their anti-abortion agenda.

In fact, the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting notes that lawmakers have introduced 16 anti-abortion bills—including restrictions on abortion pills, fetal personhood legislation, and a bill that would ban state universities from talking about abortion.

There are two bills we’re keeping an especially close eye on:

HB 2043 would change the state’s felony murder law to include “unborn children”—a clear move to codify fetal personhood and potentially charge people over their pregnancy outcomes. Republican Rep. Selina Bliss insists the bill isn’t about abortion, but fixing statutory language. But that’s the exact excuse abortion ‘abolitionists’ use: that bills to punish women who end their pregnancies are just efforts to close legislative “loopholes.”

Then there’s HB 2074, which would mandate reporting of so-called ‘partial birth’ abortions (a non-medical, inflammatory term Republicans use to stoke outrage over abortions later in pregnancy). But this bill goes beyond disinformation: it would ban ‘partial birth’ abortions to save women’s lives.

The legislation claims the exception is “a false loophole, exploited by abortion providers to disguise elective procedures as emergencies.” HB 2074 also “rejects the notion that a woman should be exempt from all civil or criminal liability in relation to a partial-birth abortion,” and explicitly cites “equal protection.”

Now, this is where we start feeling a little like the Charlie Day meme, but we’re going to say it anyway: if Republicans want to push for extreme policies—like an end to exceptions for women’s lives or criminal charges for patients—testing the waters with ‘partial birth’ legislation is exactly where they’d start.

Finally, Connecticut Democrats want to expand the state’s shield law to protect abortion providers who ship pills across state lines. OBGYN Dr. Cara Delaney says that while she can mail medication to women in conservative states, “I would not have protections in the state of Connecticut if there was litigation.”

Protections for telehealth providers are more important than ever: the attorneys general of Texas and Louisiana have brought civil suits and criminal charges against providers accused of shipping pills into their states, even seeking their extradition.

At the same time Democrats in the state are working to expand protections, Republicans are seeking to restrict teens’ ability to obtain care: legislators want a parental notification law that would force young people to tell at least one parent before getting an abortion.

We’ll be keeping an eye on both efforts.

Quick hits: