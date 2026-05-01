This guy wants to know about your favorite type of abortion. Tell him here .

This week, U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill asked an understandably confused American University scholar to name her “favorite type of abortion.” Law professor Jessica Waters went before a House Judiciary subcommittee to talk about the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act; instead, she was questioned by a visibly pleased with himself Texas lawmaker who clearly crafted his question to be a viral social media moment.

When you see Rep. Gill’s shit-eating grin, you’ll know exactly who he is.

Since Rep. Gill is so interested in our favorite types of abortions, I thought I’d share a few of mine.

My favorite type of abortion is the one that prevents a raped ten-year-old from breaking her pelvis in childbirth.

I also like abortions that keep women from carrying dead fetuses for weeks on end, which is what happened to Marlena Stell in Rep. Gill’s home state of Texas.

My favorite abortions are the kind that stop women from going septic, or prevent 28-year-olds from losing both of their fallopian tubes.

Another favorite? The abortion that means a Texas 21-year-old won’t be forced to carry a fetus developing without a head.

I like the abortion that means a pregnant mother of five with cervical cancer doesn’t have to beg a hospital panel for chemotherapy.

I like the abortion that doesn’t force a woman to travel far from home when faced with a fatal fetal abnormality.

I really like the abortion that stops patients from having to plead for help in videos made in hospital parking lots.

My favorite types of abortions are the ones that allow women to live. Maybe if Candi Miller, or Amber Nicole Thurman, or Tierra Walker had access to abortion, they would still be here.

My favorite types of abortions are the ones that allow women to go to college.

My favorite types of abortions are the ones that let women leave abusive relationships.

My favorite kinds of abortions are the ones that mean women get to choose their own life path, to decide what is best for them, and to figure out if and when they want to start a family.

My favorite types of abortions are the ones that allow us to meet the person that we’re supposed to be with. My number one favorite abortion is probably the one that allowed me to meet my husband and for us to have our daughter, who is now 15 years old. Actually, scratch that—my favorite is the abortion that saved my life when my daughter was three, and ensured that she didn't grow up without a mother.

So Rep. Gill, it is really hard to choose just one favorite type of abortion. There are so many, and they’re all my favorites. Does that answer your question?

Tell me about your favorite type of abortion in the comments below, or share it with Rep. Gill, whose contact information you can find here.