Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Maria's avatar
Maria
12h

Oh fuck this guy. My favorite abortion is one that a woman is able to get from the comfort of her home without having to tolerate judgment from assholes like Rep Gill!

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Karen's avatar
Karen
12h

My fav abortion is the one that any woman chooses because she can & because the choice is hers & hers alone.

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