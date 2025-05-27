Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alyssa's avatar
Alyssa
12h

Wow can’t wait to vote and make my voice heard. Oh wait it doesn’t matter when the GOP and MO Supreme Court are involved. Disgusting and infuriating decision. The people made their choice clear. Who do they think they are?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ken Adler's avatar
Ken Adler
12h

Jessica, the EPPC, the organization that put forth the bogus "study" about the "dangerous" abortion pill is a Catholic Church organization that holds religious observances (no problem) and also advocates for its' theological version of the ensoulment borrowed from Pythagorus, a pre-Jesus philosopher and mathematician: "The Spirit of Life enters the product of conception" (i.e. fertilized egg cell). That church just wants to make it the law of the United States - no conflict with the First Amendment's ban on establishing religion by force of law - really!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture