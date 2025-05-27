Attacks on Democracy

This is fucking ridiculous—but not surprising: The Missouri Supreme Court just effectively revived the state’s abortion ban, ignoring the fact that voters passed a pro-choice amendment in November.

This is what Republicans mean when they say they want to “give abortion back to the states”—they mean handing it over to GOP lawmakers.

Here’s the short version:

Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 in November, protecting abortion rights until ‘viability’. Since then, Republicans have waged an all-out war on the will of the people, desperately trying to keep the state’s total ban in place. Most recently, they put the issue back on the ballot with a new measure that sounds pro-choice but would actually ban abortion.

Even with Amendment 3 in effect, abortion access has remained spotty. That’s because when a judge repealed Missouri’s total ban, she left in place several TRAP laws—regulations designed to shut down clinics. These policies included requirements that doctors have hospital admitting privileges and gave the state clinic licensing power to anti-abortion state officials.

It wasn’t until Judge Jerri Zhang blocked those laws in February that clinics could legally provide care. (And even then, access was still hard to come by.)

But today, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that Zhang must lift and “reevaluate” her rulings. They sided with the state’s virulently anti-abortion Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who claimed that without those burdensome regulations, women “have no guarantee of health and safety because abortion facilities are functionally unregulated under state law.”

Unsurprisingly, anti-abortion groups are thrilled by the ruling. Sam Lee, director of Campaign Life Missouri, said, “This means that our pro-life laws, which include many health and safety protections for women, will remain in place.”

Listening to Bailey and anti-abortion activists pretend to care about women’s health makes me furious. They are watching women die, go septic, and be used as incubators—they do not give a single shit about us. And they certainly don’t care about what voters want.

More on this story coming tomorrow.

In the States

I think we could use a bit of positive news, so I’m really glad to share this: one of Texas’ most dangerous pieces of anti-abortion legislation is dead in the water.

You all know I’ve been tracking SB2880 closely: On the surface, the bill was a major attack on abortion pills that expanded citizens’ ability to sue over the medication. That would have been bad enough, but the legislation was also Republicans’ second attempt to revive a hundred year-old ban—a law that would let the state prosecute abortion patients and criminalize abortion travel. Read below for a refresher:

The bill also would have given the Attorney General the power to sue on behalf of fetuses, and allow lawsuits against lawyers and judges who might intervene. So yeah, just massively dangerous.

The legislation had been advancing, but in a nice turn of events Republicans failed to get it onto the state House calendar before the deadline. That means as of midnight tonight, SB2880 is done for this legislative session.

A representative from Texas Right to Life called it “very disappointing.” 🎻🎻🎻

Some other positive news: I was glad to see the Post & Courier profile the activists at Palmetto State Abortion Fund. This South Carolina abortion fund has no paid staff, no office, and is run entirely by volunteers. Despite that, and despite the state’s ban, they’ve helped thousands of women get abortions.

Co-founder Ashlyn Preaux had me cheering in my seat:

"We're not going away, and abortion funds will never go away because abortions never stop. We will just continue to navigate and adjust."

I can’t stress enough how vital groups like this are, and how they’re operating in spite of serious legal risk: Republican attorneys general across the country are desperate to prosecute funds for ‘aiding and abetting’ abortion. But they’re not backing down, and they refuse to operate in the shadows.

Preaux says, “If we're quiet, then people who need us won't be able to find us—you can't have a movement no one knows anything about.”

Donate to PSAF here.

Let’s move on to Wisconsin, where the Republican party voted on a resolution last week supporting an 1849 law they say bans all abortion. Kristin Brey at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel asks the right question in response: “Do we all live in different realities?”

“The Wisconsin resolution might be nonbinding, but it is still revealing. It lays bare a movement that appears more interested in punishing abortion than in grappling with its consequences. It exposes a political stance where symbolism takes precedence over safety—where women are expected to serve as ideological props instead of autonomous human beings.”

Meanwhile, I have some sad news out of the Midwest: Planned Parenthood is shutting down four clinics in Minnesota, and four clinics in Iowa. The group pointed to the Trump administration’s Title X funding freeze, Republicans’ budget, and state restrictions.

The closures will mean laying off 66 employees. It’s just awful.

Planned Parenthood North Central States president Ruth Richardson said in a statement, “We have been fighting to hold together an unsustainable infrastructure as the landscape shifts around us and an onslaught of attacks continues.”

Axios has a full list of the clinics impacted.

Finally, I wrote in detail last week about a Louisiana bill that would dramatically expand civil liability around abortion—putting patients in serious danger in the process. New Orleans Public Radio has more on HB 575, which would allow people to sue not just abortion providers—but pharmacists, funds, and drug manufacturers.

The primary goal here is to create a chilling effect that makes people too afraid to help each other get care. But Louisiana Republicans don’t want to admit they’re trying to isolate pregnant people from any kind of support, so they’re making bogeymen out of blue state providers instead: Attorney General Liz Murrill said, “The problem that we have is that there are activists who are intent on sending these pills to people through the mail.”

Policing Pregnancy

Speaking of Louisiana and criminalization: Today’s episode of The Daily covers the growing interstate battle over prosecuting abortion providers who send pills from shield states—spotlighting Louisiana’s case against New York provider Dr. Maggie Carpenter.

If you need a refresher: Louisiana prosecutors indicted Carpenter for sending abortion pills to a teenage patient. They also arrested the teen’s mom, claiming that she coerced her daughter into ending the pregnancy. (Tellingly, they only charged the mom with abortion, not ‘coercion’.)

Carpenter is protected by New York’s shield laws, and Gov. Kathy Hochul said “there’s no way in hell” the state will extradite the abortion provider. That means the states are situated for a major court battle—one that will almost certainly end up at the Supreme Court.

A couple of things: First, I’m grateful to NYT reporter Pam Belluck for noting today that “the description of what happened is coming directly from authorities in the states themselves…and we don’t independently know if what they’re saying is accurate.”

I’ll be more blunt: Louisiana prosecutors and Republican leaders are lying—just like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did when he brought a civil suit against Carpenter. These people know that what they’re doing is incredibly unpopular, and they need to distract voters from the fact that they’re targeting doctors and mothers.

As I wrote in January, this isn’t just about one state and one doctor: Anti-abortion activists and big-money donors are eager to get this issue in front of SCOTUS and open the door to extraditing providers. Chances are, the billionaire-backed Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) have had their activist AGs on the lookout for the perfect case to bring through the courts.

Listen to The Daily below:

In the Nation

Last week, I reminded folks that hundreds of OBGYNs would be forced to travel to Texas this summer to take their board certification exams. That’s because the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology (ABOG) requires doctors to take an in-person test at their Dallas headquarters, despite the serious threat the state poses to abortion providers’ safety and freedom.

So I was thrilled to see that a coalition of 20 Democratic attorneys general are pushing the American Medical Association (AMA) to better protect abortion providers from these kinds of dangerous certification and licensing mandates.

In fact, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office cited ABOG’s requirements specifically, pointing out that mandating in-person testing in a state like Texas—which has some of the most punitive anti-abortion laws in the country—could have “far-reaching and harmful consequences.”

James’ office said that they’ve reached out to ABOG to discuss “safer testing alternatives,” but that the group has “refused to grant exemptions for candidates who are pregnant or who provide reproductive health care to patients from hostile states.”

Why won’t they budge on this? It probably has something to do with the $34 million new building and testing center they opened just last year.

Quick hits:

The FBI is revisiting the investigation into the leaked Dobbs decision;

The Atlantic lays into the junk science mifepristone study;

The push to get emergency contraception in more convenience stores;

And States Newsroom and Reuters have more on a federal judge’s ruling that allows employers to discriminate against abortion patients.

Care Crisis

I know we’re all still thinking about Adriana Smith, the Georgia woman whose body is being kept alive against her family’s wishes because she’s pregnant. In The New York Times this weekend, Rutgers law professor Kimberly Mutcherson writes that “this kind of catastrophic event was inevitable,” given abortion bans.

“Reproductive justice advocates have long been clear that abortion law is never only about abortion. It is about the exercise of control over all pregnant women, regardless of whether they plan to carry their pregnancies to term. That’s why the anti-abortion movement has pursued a broad agenda of legal personhood for embryos and fetuses.”

Here’s what’s wild to me: It’s been two weeks since Smith’s story went public and sparked national outrage, and we still haven’t heard from the nation’s most powerful anti-abortion group, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. In fact, the most important players in the anti-abortion movement have either stayed silent or tried to distance themselves from the horror. If you’re interested, Media Matters has published a roundup of the activists and organizations trying to downplay or distance themselves.

In related news, I told you last week that more than 30 states have laws that override a person’s advance directive if they’re pregnant. Nine states invalidate a pregnant person’s advance directive automatically.

For those who want to learn more, Pregnancy Justice has published some really helpful maps on advance directive restrictions and fetal personhood laws. I included a screenshot below, but definitely click through for the interactive version.

You Love to See It

Over in Illinois, Democrats are pushing legislation that would allow the state to continue providing abortion medication even if the FDA restricts it. HB3637—which also offers broad protections for abortion providers—would allow doctors to continue to prescribe abortion pills so long as they’re approved by the World Health Organization.

Conservatives and Republican legislators are losing their collective minds, accusing Democrats of putting the WHO’s authority above the FDA’s. But let’s be real, we’re in a moment when federal agency is set to restrict a safe medication because a conservative think tank colluded with anti-abortion groups to publish a junk science ‘study’. So yeah, maybe their authority isn’t all that credible.

As bill sponsor Rep. Dagmara Avelar said last month, “We know that Project 2025 has called for the revoking of the FDA approval for medication abortion drugs, and we cannot wait to react after the fact.”

Thank you. Please, we need more Democrats who aren’t waiting to react, but are pushing forward with proactive measures. Even if they don’t all work—give it a shot! I mean, really, if the anti-abortion movement can propose bills that claim we’re drinking abortions, surely we can get a little creative, too. (Unlike them, we’ll actually be telling the truth.)

Extra Credit

If you’re a regular reader, you know I write often about how harmful ‘viability’ language and limits are. If you want to learn more, Pregnancy Justice and Patient Forward have published The Viability Line—a report on the history and implications of ‘viability’ standards. There’s also a terrific article in The Conversation, “How abortion laws focusing on fetal viability miss the mark on women’s experiences.”