Right now, we live in a country where local media publishes the mugshots of miscarriage patients. That’s the thought that keeps running through my mind—they’re splashing mugshots of women who had miscarriages across the crime pages.

I told you yesterday about a 24-year-old woman arrested in Georgia for miscarrying and disposing of the miscarriage in a way police didn’t like. The young woman was charged with “concealing the death of another person” and “abandonment of a dead body”—all because she bagged up the fetal remains and threw them in the trash.

Remember: There is no law in no state that dictates how fetal remains from a miscarriage should be disposed of. Nor should there be. So why, then, is this a police matter?

Today, WALB reports that the autopsy (yes, really) for the approximately 19-week fetus shows that “there were no signs of injury or trauma” and the woman “had a natural miscarriage.” Tift County Deputy Coroner Blair Veazy said, “You know its just an unfortunate, sad situation.”

I agree—especially because as far as I can tell, the charges against this young woman still haven’t been dropped. Please spread the word far and wide, and remember that these cases follow a pattern.

Mainstreaming Extremism

Georgia legislators had a hearing today for the “Prenatal Equal Protection Act”—legislation that would have abortion patients charged with murder and subject to the death penalty. So can someone please tell me why this was the headline at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution?

At least they covered the fact that women would be charged with homicide in the body of the article. Over at the Associated Press, it didn’t even warrant a mention. That’s right, the AP has an entire article about this bill and doesn’t mention once that it would jail women as murderers.

The truth is that I didn’t see any headlines today that relayed the seriousness of HB 441. All I saw—over and over again—were articles that referred to the bill as a “total abortion ban.” Apparently the fact that women might be put to death over it is beside the point.

This is exactly what I mean when I talk about normalization. And it should terrify all of us.

The men behind these ‘equal protection’ bills have been working towards exactly this moment: their legislation flying under-the-radar and Americans getting so used to seeing their extremism that we don’t even notice it anymore.

If you see a headline like this in your local paper, you should contact the editor. Make sure they’re treating these stories with the urgency and language they deserve.

In the States

Some good news out of Kentucky: Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed HB 90, the bill I’ve been screaming about for the last two weeks. Republicans claimed this legislation would “clarify” the state’s abortion ban and make it easier for doctors to provide life-saving care. In reality, it would actually pave the way to ban life-saving abortions and codify the lie that abortion is never medically necessary.

In his veto message, Gov. Beshear seemed to understand exactly how bad this legislation really is. He cited issues with “language and rhetoric not used by medical professionals,” and wrote that while “supporters of House bill 90 claim it protects pregnant women and clarifies abortion law…it actually does the opposite.”

This comes after a massive lobbying effort by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, who had nearly 100 healthcare providers sign onto a letter to Beshear opposing the legislation.

Unfortunately, Republicans have the numbers to override the veto—and I’m sure they will. But that doesn’t erase the win: Before Abortion, Every Day’s coverage, HB 90 was sailing through the legislature with glowing headlines crediting Republicans for adding the state’s first abortion ban “exceptions.”

Now that narrative has completely shifted, with Kentucky Republicans no longer able to pretend that they’re ‘softening’ on abortion or trying to ‘protect’ women. It also means that Democrats, activists, and doctors are on the record warning about the very real consequences of this legislation. So when women with life-threatening pregnancies are inevitably forced into c-sections instead of abortions, Republicans won’t be able to pretend it has nothing to do with their policies.

This is the kind of thing that makes me proud of the work this newsletter and its community does. Again, these assholes may be able to pass this bill—but we were certainly not going to let them get good PR out of it!

For a refresher on HB 90 and how it connects to a broader anti-abortion push eliminate exceptions for women's lives, read below:

Meanwhile, a Democratic lawmaker in Tennessee is proposing legislation that would allow people to get one year’s supply of contraception. Sen. Raumesh Akbari’s bill would require all health plans to provide coverage for 12 months of refills of their birth control all at once. Also in Tennessee, Republicans are advancing legislation to protect access to IVF and contraception—though I’m checking it for any of those red flags we’ve been talking about.

The Republican-led New Hampshire House of Representatives has rejected a resolution that would have recognized abortion as “a critical component of comprehensive reproductive health care.” This may seem small and symbolic, but I see it as just more proof that conservatives refuse to admit abortion is necessary to save women’s health and lives.

Illinois lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require public colleges with student health services to offer contraception and abortion medication to students who want it. And in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin just vetoed a bill that would have protected the right to contraception. Don’t let anyone tell you that Republicans aren’t coming for birth control—they’re already there.

In the Courts

North Dakota’s abortion ban was in front of the state Supreme Court yesterday—and after just a few minutes of oral arguments, I was ready to throw hands.

First, some context: North Dakota’s ban is one of the most extreme in the country. The so-called exception for the life of the pregnant person is intentionally vague and dangerously narrow. And if you’re a rape or incest victim, the law only allows abortion up to six weeks—before most people even know they’re pregnant.

So it was a big relief when a judge blocked the ban last year, ruling that the law “takes away a woman’s liberty and her right to pursue and obtain safety and happiness.” Judge Bruce Romanick didn’t mince words:

“The reality is that ‘individuals’ did not draft and enact the North Dakota Constitution. Men did. And many, if not all, of the men who enacted the North Dakota Constitution, and who wrote the state laws of the time, did not view women as equal citizens with equal liberty interests.”

All these years later, those men who don’t see women as equal are back at it, trying to undo Romanick’s decision.

What made yesterday’s arguments particularly stomach-churning was the contrast between the two sides: On one hand, there’s Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Meetra Mehdizadeh, who brilliantly and calmly pointed out how dangerous this law is. And on the other is state attorney Phil Axt—a man who looks like he spends his free time raging in incel forums—arguing that women should be forced to carry doomed pregnancies to term. It’s just too much.

But what really pushed me over the edge was when Axt claimed that the plaintiffs were “telling people it’s necessary to kill their children.” This is when I wish we weren’t so insistent on taking the high road. Why do we let them get away with saying in courtrooms that we kill children?

And if language like that is acceptable in the courtroom, why aren’t we screaming about how their laws kill women? And I don’t mean arguing about the consequences of abortion bans, or sharing women’s stories. I mean why aren’t we saying, plainly in court, that they want women dead?

Sometimes I think we’re too decent for our own sakes.

Legislation Watch

I can’t believe it was only a few weeks ago that I reported on the Missouri bill that would create a registry of pregnant women deemed ‘at risk’ of having an abortion. (Why does every day feel like a fucking year?)

State Rep. Phil Amato took a whole lot of deserved heat over the legislation, which wouldn’t just create this registry of pregnant women—but give people who want to adopt babies access to the list. As I noted at the time, this seemed very much about sussing who is a fit/unfit parent.

Well, our guy is back at it again—this time with language he promises isn’t so “clumsy.” Amato’s new bill would create a Division of Maternal and Child Resources to form the “Missouri Adoptive Resources Services System.”

And what exactly is that system? Well, it’s another registry of “expectant mothers identified to be at risk for seeking abortion,” of course! Amato just went through the old bill and replaced every instance of the word ‘registry’ with ‘directory.’

But wait, there’s more. Amato lays out how the program would include a ‘referral process’ “with school districts, non-profits, homeless shelters, faith-based organizations, and others that could refer up to 3,700 expectant mothers.”

That’s right—they want to target young and unhoused people and push them into terminating their parental rights. But hey, they’re not using the word ‘registry’ anymore, so I’m sure it’s fine. /s

In the Nation

Okay, let’s talk about this Wall Street Journal article. Everyone in the repro rights world has been buzzing about the Trump administration’s plan to gut Title X funding for Planned Parenthood under the bullshit pretense of targeting “DEI.”

As you probably know, Donald Trump and his daddy Elon are on a scorched-earth mission to wipe out anything remotely good in this country under the banner of attacking diversity, equity, and inclusion. Now, apparently, that includes Planned Parenthood and a handful of other Title X-funded organizations.

Quick refresher: Title X is the federal family planning program that funds affordable reproductive health care—things like birth control, STI testing, and cancer screenings—primarily for low-income and uninsured folks.

Sounds like a nightmare to the Trump administration, which is reportedly considering an immediate freeze of $27.5 million. From the WSJ:

“The groups that would be subject to the freeze include Planned Parenthood affiliates, the people familiar with the matter said. Altogether, the groups were set to get a total of about $120 million this year. The freeze, which could be made public as soon as this week, would suspend funding meant to support, in the U.S., pregnancy testing, provision of contraception, treatment of sexually transmitted infections and evaluation and counseling for infertility.”

Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson responded, “The Trump-Vance-Musk administration wants to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers by any means necessary, and they’ll end people’s access to birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and more to do it.”

I don’t need to explain how devastating this would be. There are over 300 Planned Parenthood health centers in the Title X network—millions of people rely on them for essential care.

And since we already know this administration doesn’t care about doing the right thing, maybe they should care about the political fallout. Planned Parenthood is incredibly popular—more popular than either political party, and certainly more popular than Donald Trump.

The WSJ story was soon followed by a letter signed by 150 anti-abortion groups urging Congress to defund what they call “Big Abortion.” Naturally, they tried to rope in Elon’s favorite buzzword:

“In 2025 it is even more urgent to cut funding for this industry that endangers women and unborn children and spends tens of millions of dollars to promote woke policies and candidates.”

Fun fact: Anti-abortion groups are wildly unpopular. A poll this year found that nearly 40% of Trump voters have an unfavorable view of anti-abortion organizations—as do one in four people who identify as anti-abortion. In other words, their own people hate them.

Anti-Abortion Glossary

I don’t know when this happened, but I’m so glad to see that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) is calling out anti-abortion language and warning physicians about dangerous and inaccurate terms. In their “Guide to Language About Abortion,” ACOG writes, “Much of the language that is colloquially used to describe abortion or discuss health policies that impact abortion has a basis in anti-choice rhetoric and is inherently biased, inaccurate, and not medically appropriate—to say the least.”

I was especially glad to see that they included ‘maternal fetal separation,’ a phrase that’s gaining steam—with Republicans inserting it into policy whenever they can. (The term was one of the red flags in that awful Kentucky legislation.)

There’s a reason I spend so much time harping on language—this is how Republicans change not just legislation, but culture. Really think about what they’re doing here: They’re inventing new ‘medical’ terms—words and phrases that have no basis in science or reality. And if they can’t get doctors to use them, they’ll repeat them so often that everyday Americans will pick them up. That strategy works; just look at what happened with ‘partial birth abortion’!

The best thing we can do is call out this language as false right now. We need to make sure it’s not being used in local and national media, and that it’s not being picked up by social media influencers and content creators. For more on ‘maternal fetal separation,’ check out my Anti-Abortion Glossary video series with The Meteor.

Did you miss today's open thread? Arming the Choir is a place you can share action items, events, or organizations you'd like to shout out. When possible, I'll amplify some of those calls-to-action in the daily report.