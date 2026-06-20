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Congratulations, Missouri!

Terrific news: abortion medication will be available in Missouri for the first time since 2018.

In a tremendous legal victory for pro-choicers, Judge Jerri Zhang struck down a slew of abortion restrictions for violating the constitutional protections voters enshrined in 2024. St. Louis Public Radio calls it “arguably the most legally significant move since Missourians approved an amendment protecting abortion rights.”

Remember—Republicans have been trying to repeal that amendment ever since it passed, making access absurdly difficult in the meantime. (For a close-up look at what that’s meant on the ground, read this guest post from the Missouri Abortion Fund.)

Among the restrictions Zhang struck down were onerous reporting and licensing requirements that made it impossible for clinics to operate—even a requirement for pathology reports on fetal tissue.

The most significant, though, was a rule requiring providers dispensing abortion medication to have a “complication plan”—including a written contract with an OBGYN willing to be “on-call and available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week” to personally treat all complications. Serious complications from abortion pills are extremely rare; this was just about making it impossible for providers to prescribe pills.

Emily Wales, president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said the ruling “brings compassion and common sense back to Missouri health care,” and the organization will start offering abortion pills to patients next week.

Zhang did uphold some restrictions, unfortunately: women must have an in-person appointment before receiving abortion pills, and only physicians—not advanced practice clinicians—can provide abortion care. Those are real losses.

Naturally, Missouri AG Catherine Hanaway announced she’ll appeal to the state Supreme Court, saying her “heart is broken” by the ruling. (Give me a fucking break.) She also falsely claimed Zhang “unilaterally expanded late-term abortion after fetal viability”—which is definitely not true. But maybe Missouri providers should start offering abortion throughout pregnancy anyway: after all, the AG herself said it was legal! 👀

I’ll be watching Missouri closely as the midterms approach. Remember, Republicans there have put abortion back on the ballot. They’re trying to trick voters into backing a total ban by calling it Amendment 3, the same name as the pro-choice measure that passed in 2024.

In Missouri and need help finding care? Text HI to 855-458-0886 for confidential guidance from Right By You.

Abortion Numbers Continue to Rise

The latest numbers from #WeCount at the Society of Family Planning are out—and they won’t be a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention. The group reports that there were 1.13 million abortions in 2025, which is actually even higher than the number of abortions before the end of Roe.

#WeCount also notes that the monthly average of abortion in 2025 was higher than 2024’s average, and that while most abortions occurred in person—the number of in-person abortions slightly decreased since 2024.

That’s largely because of abortion medication, telemedicine abortions, and shield state providers shipping pills into banned states. In other words, abortion pills save the day again: by the end of 2025, 29% of U.S. abortions were provided via telehealth.

As is always the case with #WeCount, their data only accounts for abortions in the formal healthcare system. For example, it doesn’t include abortions where a patient has gotten pills from a friend or through an overseas website. That means these numbers are likely an undercount.

These reports always give me a bit of hope. After all, conservatives spent fifty yers—and hundreds of millions of dollars—to end abortion rights. Yet they haven’t been able to reduce the abortion rate by one single percent.

That’s because there are incredible activists and providers across the country working their asses off every day to ensure that people can get the abortions they need, no matter where they live.

In the States: Wyoming, Texas, Arkansas, Virginia & More

On Monday, I told you about some awesome news out of Wyoming: a judge there struck down three anti-abortion laws, reminding Republicans that the state constitution protects people’s right to make their own healthcare decisions.

Unfortunately, the 6-week ban signed by Gov. Mark Gordon remains. Even worse: he signed it just months after the state Supreme Court ruled that abortion is protected healthcare.

Wyoming Republicans have been throwing a tantrum over that ruling ever since. In addition to the AG demanding a new ruling, GOP lawmakers proposed shrinking the court to push out certain justices, moved to strip security funding from the court—and then passed new abortion restrictions anyway!

This week’s ruling has them triggered all over again. Freedom Caucus member Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams tweeted, “Those controlling much of our judicial branch are hell bent on legalizing the killing of preborn babies.” And Speaker of the House Chip Neiman whined to WyoFile, “We’re battling an activist court.” He also said Republicans are considering changing the state’s judicial nomination process to give the governor final say.

Yet another reminder of that these people will break any rule or political norm for the chance to control women.

Photo: Christopher Lee

Meanwhile, a bittersweet reveal in Texas: the San Antonio Current reports on the unveiling of a mural that celebrates the lives of four women killed by the state’s abortion ban. Painted by artist Ana Hernandez, the mural commemorates the lives of Josseli Barnica, Nevaeh Crain, Porsha Ngumezi, and Tierra Walker. Porsha’s husband, Hope Ngumezi, spoke at the event, noting that more than a dozen doctors concluded that his wife’s death was preventable.

“She should have received the emergency D&C, a simple procedure that would have saved her life—and that is why I continue to share Porsha’s story. Because no family should walk into a hospital seeking help and leave without the person they love.”

Looking at this mural makes this next bit of news that much more disgusting, I’m sorry: Arkansas’ Secretary of State has given the final okay for Republican leaders to erect a “monument to the unborn” at the state Capitol.

This comes after quite a bit of drama: conservative legislators actually stole the final design from a local artist. Still, the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission say they want the monument to be completed in 18 months. What’s a year and a half, I suppose, after three years of wasted taxpayer dollars?

Finally, let’s end state news with something positive: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed a slate of bills protecting reproductive rights—including the long-awaited Right to Contraception Act. Spanberger’s Republican predecessor vetoed this law twice.

Spanberger signed the legislation at Turning Point Suffragist Memorial, noting, "Virginia is the only state in the South where a woman has the same freedom to make her own healthcare decisions as she did before the Dobbs decision.”

She also signed bills to ensure that health plans cover contraception, and announced that she had joined a growing coalition of pro-choice governors at Reproductive Freedom Alliance. (They’re a terrific organization; watch my conversation with RFA’s executive director, Christina Chang, to learn more.)

Virginia is in the anti-abortion movement’s crosshairs at the moment because of the pro-choice ballot measure headed to voters this November. So you’ll be hearing a lot from me about the state.

Quick hits:

Kentucky anti-abortion activists are publicly calling for an end to IVF;

Maryland Matters published an important call to protect abortion providers and patients;

More on the lawsuit challenging telehealth abortion access in Alaska ;

Finally, a crisis pregnancy center is opening up across the street from an abortion clinic in Danville, Illinois—if you’re the area, be aware.

A Dobbs Loophole?

Two leading law professors write that the legal challenge to Idaho’s abortion ban may have found a “loophole” in Dobbs. This one is fascinating—and important—so settle in.

The suit, brought by maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. Stacy Seyb, argues that the Constitution doesn’t just protect abortion to save a woman’s life—but to preserve her health. The trial concluded this week, and we’re awaiting a ruling.

To understand why Seyb’s argument is such a big deal, read this piece in Slate from law professors Reva Siegel and Mary Ziegler. The short version: when the Supreme Court overturned Roe, it didn’t broadly eliminate the constitutional right to abortion. It eliminated the right to elective abortion. Seyb and his attorneys at the Lawyering Project are digging into that distinction.

After all, what does “elective” really mean? How sick does a woman have to get before an abortion isn’t considered elective? Is ending a pregnancy to prevent a worsening heart condition ‘elective’? What about an abortion to stop suicidal ideation?

Siegel and Ziegler note that the judge in Seyb’s case appears open to the argument:

“The judge emphasized that Dobbs focused on a right to elective abortion, while Seyb’s case ‘tests how far Idaho may go when a woman’s pregnancy severely endangers her health.’ The case was not about ‘the general right to abortion,’ he explained, ‘but the right to self-preservation.’”

Reading their piece, I kept thinking about a tactic I’ve been tracking for years: anti-abortion activists have been pushing the idea that abortion is never medically necessary—and that every abortion is “elective.” It’s not even a fringe idea anymore: it wasn’t so long ago that leading anti-abortion “researchers” Ingrid Skop and James Studnicki published an article making that very claim.

My prediction was that they were laying the groundwork to eliminate “exceptions” for women’s lives. But maybe they’re also anticipating potential weak spots in Dobbs—and trying to get ahead of them. Just a thought.

The White House’s Quiet Anti-Abortion Approach

Former Vice President Mike Pence is calling on (🚩) Donald Trump to go harder on abortion:

“As we go into these midterms, I think it would send just the right message to our most ardent supporters around the country, who cherish the right to life, and my hope is that as we go into 2028, we will return our party, its platform, its policies, and ultimately our standard bearer to the cause of the sanctity of life.”

Good luck with all that! We all know that Trump is desperate to avoid abortion ahead of the midterms—publicly, at least. Behind the scenes, his administration is working overtime to gut reproductive rights and codify fetal personhood. They’re just doing it quietly.

They didn’t announce that they consider birth control an ‘abortifacient’—they snuck that classification into offhand media quotes about a single stockpile of contraception for women abroad. They didn’t try to ban contraception outright—they attacked it by rewriting the guidelines for the nation’s family planning program to “prioritize life and promote the pro-family agenda.” They didn’t issue a press release about fetal personhood—they slipped that language in a grant proposal for the government’s Embryo Adoption Program.

Pence isn't getting his big public moment from Trump. But he doesn't need one—because the anti-abortion maniacs Trump has surrounded himself with are already doing exactly what Pence wants.

Abortion Bans Are Changing Hearts & Minds

I first wrote about Chelsea Stovall’s story back in 2022. The Arkansas mother of two was looking forward to having her third child. But at 19 weeks, she and her husband found out that the daughter they had named Winter was developing without a diaphragm, and that “her stomach and intestines or organs had been strangling her heart and they'd been compressing the lungs.”

Her doctor told her the baby wouldn’t survive. But instead of being able to get the compassionate care she needed at home, Chelsea had to travel 400 miles to have her abortion.

“Our baby was wanted and loved…[S]he wasn't going to make it but I should be able to say goodbye to her where I want to. I should have my doctor who delivered my other two babies, be able to deliver my third baby.”

I’ll never forget something else Chelsea said at that the time: she said she didn’t think she’d have any more children, “Because I know once I get pregnant, I stop mattering.”

Stovall spoke to PBS NewsHour about her experience this week, and how it changed her beliefs about abortion. She and her husband, Thomas, were raised evangelical Christians. But their beliefs were upended when Chelsea got her diagnosis. Thomas says, “I still remember her scream.”

“I still hear her scream to this day. It made me question everything, my religion. I completely changed.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: abortion is an issue that will only get more popular over time. The further we get from Dobbs—and the longer bans stay on the books—the more people will be hurt. It’s only a matter of time before every single American knows someone who’s been harmed by these laws.