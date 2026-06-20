Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Robert Noel's avatar
Robert Noel
7h

It would be so great if people that normally voted republican in these states would simply vote democrat this one time just to flush out all the crazy people that they have as representatives. Especially in missouri.

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Julie Sloane's avatar
Julie Sloane
4h

“…conservatives spent fifty yers—and hundreds of millions of dollars—to end abortion rights. Yet they haven’t been able to reduce the abortion rate by one single percent.”

They didn’t learn a damned thing from Prohibition or the abolition of slavery. If women are willing to face death or damage to bring life into the world then women are equally willing to face death or damage to end a pregnancy. The more they tighten their grip, the more women will slip through their fingers.

Defiance ‘til death.

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