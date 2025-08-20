Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacey's avatar
Stacey
17h

As someone who lives near the state line between Kansas and Missouri I’m well aware (and deeply disgusted) at the way MO politicians constantly try to overturn the will of the voters when they pass these amendments. They further insult their constituents by pretending that people didn’t know what they were REALLY voting for when what they really mean is voters didn’t agree with THEM so they must be wrong and make them vote on it again! This is their excuse for bringing the abortion issue back to the ballot under the guise of “protecting women” and even using the same amendment name on the ballot in the hopes to confuse voters. This isn’t the first time they’ve done this either (look up the puppy mill amendment) and it won’t be the last until these morons are voted out of office.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tara Bryant's avatar
Tara Bryant
17h

As a MO resident and member of Abortion Action MO, thank you for covering this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture