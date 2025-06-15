The man who shot four people in Minnesota—killing two, including Rep. Melissa Hortman—appears to have been motivated by anti-abortion views.

CNN reports that shooter Vance Luther Boelter had a “hit list” in his car with over 70 names, including abortion providers, abortion rights activists, and pro-choice politicians in Minnesota and other states. Rep. Kelly Morrison told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the list included “abortion providers and organizations that provide reproductive health care.”

Rep. Hortman, who was killed alongside her husband, Mark, was known for her strong support of reproductive rights. As the Minnesota Democratic House Leader, she played a key role in codifying abortion protections in the state. Sen. John Hoffman—who was shot along with his wife, Yvette—is also pro-choice.

Information about Boelter is still coming out—we don’t know what was written in his “manifesto,” and we don’t have a full picture of his motivations. But the picture painted so far is a telling one: The 57-year-old worked for a private security firm, and his best friend described him to the New York Times as a devout Christian who strongly opposed abortion. Boelter also gave several sermons at an evangelical church in Congo, including one where he blasted American churches for not taking a harder stance against abortion:

“They don’t know abortion is wrong, many churches. They don’t have the gifts flowing. God gives the body gifts to keep balance. Because when the body starts moving in the wrong direction, when they’re one, and accepting the gifts, God will raise an apostle or prophet to correct their course.”

Shortly after, he added, “God is going to raise up apostles and prophets in America to correct his church.”

WIRED reports that Boelter’s Facebook profile “liked” several evangelical missionary groups—as well as the Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal powerhouse that helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), the state’s largest anti-abortion organization, put out a statement calling the shooting “completely antithetical to the mission of MCCL and the pro-life movement.”

But it’s impossible to separate today’s violence from the anti-abortion movement and Republican leaders. Since Donald Trump took office, the White House and GOP have systematically stripped providers and clinics of federal protections—while fueling dangerous anti-abortion myths and misinformation.

One of Trump’s first acts in January was to pardon two dozen violent extremists convicted of violating the FACE Act, the federal law prohibiting violence against abortion clinics. A day later, Vice President JD Vance told a crowd of anti-abortion activists at the March for Life that anyone who harasses patients or attacks clinics will “never have the government go after them ever again.”

That same day, Trump’s Department of Justice issued a memo announcing they wouldn’t enforce the FACE Act unless there were “extraordinary circumstances...such as death.” At the same time, Republican lawmakers have been pushing to repeal the FACE Act—advancing legislation just this week that would strip away those protections entirely. And in the background, the most powerful conservative legal groups in the country are working to overturn Hill v. Colorado—the Supreme Court ruling that established abortion clinic buffer zones—claiming anti-choice activists have a First Amendment right to harass patients and providers up close and personal.

In other words: Republicans have been giving anti-abortion extremists the green light, making clear that the federal government is on their side. It’s no wonder that the National Abortion Federation says clinics are seeing an increase in harassment and threats.

It’s also worth remembering that Minnesota—one of the most pro-choice states in the country—was a specific target of inflammatory anti-abortion rhetoric in the run-up to the 2024 election. Anti-choice organizations, conservative media, and Republican candidates all took coordinated aim at then-vice presidential candidate Tim Walz for supporting the PRO Act, Minnesota’s most recent pro-choice law.

In September 2024, Abortion, Every Day uncovered a memo in which Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser instructed GOP candidates and lawmakers to say that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz supported “leaving [babies] to die.” She also urged them to claim that Walz allowed for the murder of children—and that Planned Parenthood doctors in Minnesota would “break the baby’s neck” if an abortion was unsuccessful.

Again, we don’t have all the details of Boelter’s motive yet—but the national rhetoric here is vital context.

While Boelter is still at large, the National Abortion Federation is working to provide extra security to their members. Chief Program Officer Melissa Fowler says, “NAF will do everything within our power to ensure abortion providers have the resources, trainings, and security support so that they can continue to provide quality, evidence-based abortion care to their communities.”

Abortion, Every Day will continue to bring updates as we learn more. In the meantime, my heart is with everyone in Minnesota—especially the family and friends of those impacted. I’m so very sorry.

