Abortion, Every Day

Gillian Fitzgerald
2h

So.far, the post I wrote on Facebook on contraception hasn't been pulled. I covered a lot of women's issues on Daily Kos from.2005-2915 as irishwitch1949@gmail.com..Republicans and Christian Nationalists want women out of the workforce,barefoot and perpetually pregnant, unable to leave abusive marriages.. Contraception is what made all.the gains possible--in education,employment, and freedom?.

Medea Isphording Bern
1h

Pure misogynistic evil. Learn to ride a motorcycle, friends. It is getting really scary out there.

