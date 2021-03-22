I’ve been struggling with what to say about the massacre in Georgia—a racist misogynist attack that was as horrific as it was predictable and preventable. So many people have written the most important bits—how sex work intersects with race and class, for example, or the sexual fetishization of Asian women.

But I couldn’t be silent, and I wanted to make sure we talked about women as “temptations,” and how America tells women it’s their responsibility to temper male sexual behavior. So I wrote this piece for The New York Times today; please read and share—and if folks want to sound off in comments, commiserate, whatever, please do.

Related: Most of you know by now that I’ll be donating ten percent of what I make from subscriptions to feminist organizations. Usually I’ll ask the community for recommendations, but this time around I’ve decided to donate to the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum.