Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Latz's avatar
Steve Latz
1h

And, of course, the women are clearly morally superior to the men in having the good sense to decline the Fuhrer's invitation.

Reply
Share
Steve Latz's avatar
Steve Latz
1h

Having played hockey myself and watched both teams, I can say that the women's team is better than the men's team in skating, stick handling, passing snd shooting. The only thing that might prevent them from beating the men's team is the size/weight advantage of the men, in a game that involves heavy physical contact. The women's game was a joy to watch!

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture