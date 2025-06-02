Abortion, Every Day’s growing editorial team :)

I told you I’d have some exciting news soon! I’m thrilled to share that Abortion, Every Day has hired its first-ever reporter, Kylie Cheung. This is a huge step for the newsletter—one made possible by the generous and ongoing support from this community.

There’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Kylie’s work: she’s spent the last few years writing about reproductive rights, gender-based violence, and pregnancy criminalization over at Jezebel. That’s where I first became a fan—and once I realized how often I was linking to her stellar reporting, asking her to join was a no-brainer.

Kylie’s writing has a strong point of view, and she doesn’t mince words. (A perfect fit for AED!) She’s also prolific: The 27-year-old has already published Survivor Injustice: State-Sanctioned Abuse, Domestic Violence, and the Fight for Bodily Autonomy, and she has a new book out next month, Coercion: Surviving and Resisting Abortion Bans. (Which you should pre-order!)

Kylie’s first official day is June 23rd, when she’ll join to help me with the daily report, write stand-alone pieces, and engage with the community here and on socials.

This is a big milestone for Abortion, Every Day, and it wouldn’t have been possible without you all. Whether you’re a paying subscriber or someone who has simply recommended AED to a friend—your support, shares, and belief in this work have gotten us here.

We’ve got even more exciting news on the horizon, and some serious plans for growth. Which is why paid subscriptions are so important! So if you’re excited about Kylie joining and want to see AED do more, consider upgrading now if you haven’t already:

Support Abortion, Every Day

In the meantime, now’s the time to catch up on Kylie’s writing—her goodbye post at Jezebel includes a terrific roundup of her work. You can also follow her on Bluesky and Twitter. And stay tuned: I’ll be hosting a live chat this summer so you can get to know Kylie—and ask us both anything.

Please join me in welcoming Kylie to AED!