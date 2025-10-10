Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
1h

> Maternity homes were not the start of family separation in the United States—they weren’t even the start of domestic adoption in the United States. This history runs from the forced separation of enslaved children from their parents, to the coercive removal of Native children to state-run boarding schools (and later through the Indian Adoption Project), to the deceptive removal of poor and immigrant children on Orphan Trains, to the taking of white children for the purposes of profitable private adoption.

I just want to touch on the coercive removal of indigenous children to boarding schools and later through the Indian Adoption Project: That was put to a halt with the Indian Child Welfare Act (or ICWA) signed by then-president Jimmy Carter. There was a SCOTUS case litigated by parties seeking to overturn the act called Brackeen v. Haaland two years ago, and Rebecca Nagle does a sublime job explaining the case in Season 2 of the podcast This Land, with an epilogue after the case was decided (Spoiler Alert: Happy Ending!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Stacey's avatar
Stacey
1h

I highly recommend reading Gretchen’s book. I read it a year or two ago and it was eye-opening and thought-provoking. Now every time I hear the virtues of adoption extolled, I think back to this book and think of the other side of the story no one really hears about - the injustice, pain, and long term trauma suffered by these mothers who who were taken advantage of by the adoption industry. Thanks for this post, Gretchen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture