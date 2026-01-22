National News: Republicans Prepare for the March for Life

Thursday marks the 53rd anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which means Friday will mark the anti-abortion movement’s annual March for Life: essentially Forced Birth Coachella, a convening of the nation’s most unhinged and often violent extremists. Remember last year’s, when Vice President JD Vance pledged that the Trump administration would stand by violent anti-abortion protesters?

How are Republicans preparing for Friday? Well, there’s Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s Marjorie Dannenfelser writing in the Washington Post that Republicans aren’t being extreme enough on abortion. (More from AED on the growing tensions between anti-abortion groups and Republicans, soon.) State legislatures across the country have wasted no time introducing torrents of extreme legislation, including bills to charge abortion patients with homicide, allow embryos to qualify for wrongful death suits, and sweepingly ban medication abortion.

And in Congress, Sen. Ashley Moody just introduced the Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act, which is similar to state-level legislation that’s passed in Idaho and Tennessee, but would classify transporting a minor across state lines for abortion sans parental consent as a federal offense. Effectively: a national abortion travel ban. Moody invoked her own status as a mother, even as parents and older family members are those most likely to help their children access care:

“As a mother, I cannot imagine my child being transported across state lines for a medical procedure without my knowledge.”

Sen. Steve Daines, Moody’s co-sponsor, claimed the bill is necessary, as helping minors travel out-of-state for abortion “threatens both the safety of our children and the rights of their parents.” Yet again, anti-abortion politicians are wielding so-called ‘parental rights’ concerns to justify dehumanizing attacks on minors’ bodily autonomy. And, of course, if Republicans cared about children’s safety at all, they wouldn’t be banning abortion in the first place. Texas’ state Health Department reported that throughout 2023, six children under 12 were among at least 105 minors who had to leave the state to have abortions that year.

Even as Moody’s bill singles out minors, remember: This is an abortion travel ban and a law to criminalize helping someone access abortion. Period. These laws may focus on children—but child ‘trafficking’ concerns are a pretext to eventually criminalize all abortion-related travel. The goal is to trap people under abortion bans.

Relatedly, Republicans don’t care whether you live in a banned state or not—they’re still coming for your access to reproductive care by defunding providers like Planned Parenthood.

In July, President Trump signed a budget package that stripped any organizations that provide abortion services of Medicaid reimbursements. Since then, 23 Planned Parenthood centers have permanently closed. As clinics shutter across the country, even in states where abortion is legal, it’s clearer than ever that Republicans are intent on a national, backdoor abortion ban.

Apparently, that’s not enough for Republicans: The Republican Study Committee in Congress last week released its proposed 2026 reconciliation package—which includes a provision to make ‘defunding’ Planned Parenthood permanent by blocking all federal funds for abortion providers.

The ‘defund’ provision remains in court, leaving clinics across the country struggling to stay afloat. Many communities are losing their sole health care provider. Congressional Republicans want to make this permanent.

Local Idaho Officials Say Women’s Health Is Too ‘Niche’ to Fund

In 2023, Bonner County, Idaho, lost its fourth and last labor and delivery ward, as OBGYNs came to fear being criminalized for doing their job. This is part of a broader trend in the state, which enforces a sweeping, criminal abortion ban: Between August 2022 and December 2024, Idaho lost 94 of its 268 (35%) OBGYNs.

Since 2023, Bonner County’s Panhandle Health District (PHD) clinics—which are operated by nurse practitioners and offer immunizations, STI tracking, family planning, cancer screenings, and mental health referrals—have seen a large uptick in women’s health-related services, now that the county has zero OBGYNs, reproductive justice advocates at Idaho’s Pro-Voice Project tell AED.

Yet, at a recent budget meeting, county commissioners, who set funding priorities for the local health district, argued against funding PHD. Why? Because Medical Director Gregory Pennock says women’s health services and serving “female patients” (women account for 70% of PHD’s clinical patients) are too "niche”:

“For Panhandle Health—to some extent—that is the niche… It’s female patients, women’s health care, gynecology, family planning that is the niche that we’re currently serving, whether we should be or not.”

Commissioner Ron Korn also objected to funding PHD because its range of services including vaccines and contraception “sound a lot like Planned Parenthood.” Referencing Congress’ “Big, Beautiful Bill,” he smugly added:

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think the federal government defunded Planned Parenthood—if I’m not mistaken—and yet I don’t want to be responsible at a county level to look like we’re funding a Planned Parenthood service.”

Two men writing off health services for half the county’s population as “niche” and derisively calling the local health district “Planned Parenthood” feels like a new low—even for officials in a state that’s chased out over a third of its OBGYNs by effectively threatening to jail them. Commissioners only discussed and didn’t vote on funding priorities at this month’s meeting, but these remarks speak volumes about where their heads are at.

At the state level, Idaho has repeatedly defended its laws in court by making almost unfathomably heinous arguments, including that pregnant patients on the brink of needing amputations from going into septic shock should still be denied emergency abortions. This is a state that drove at least one woman to document her agonizing 19-day miscarriage, thinking she would die before health workers provided her an emergency abortion.

Conditions are only going to get worse: In 2023, when Bonner General Health announced the closure of its labor and delivery department—the last in the rural county—the hospital explained, “Highly respected, talented physicians are leaving. Recruiting replacements will be extraordinarily difficult.”

Across Idaho, pregnant women are suffering and at greater risk than ever thanks to state laws. And local officials, like Korn and Pennock, are entirely OK with this—in fact, they expressed pretty naked disdain for their female constituents as a whole. It’s hard to believe that the point is anything but cruelty—and violent misogyny!—at this point.

Perhaps the Bonner County Board of Commissioners would be interested in hearing from you!

Indiana Introduces Literal Pregnancy Policing Bill

Indiana’s SB 236—a bill that would put a bounty on anyone who possesses or distributes abortion pills, and so much more—had its first hearing on Wednesday, and passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee by a 7-4 margin. What, exactly, does the bill do to empower anti-abortion extremists? A better question would be, what doesn’t it do: Under SB 236, anyone from an abusive partner to a nosy neighbor could bring forth a lawsuit for hundreds of thousands of dollars against anyone they accuse of helping another person have an abortion. Telemedicine access to medication abortion would also be criminalized.

The state also redefines abortion to not include emergency abortions to save a patient’s life, complete a miscarriage or stillbirth, or remove an ectopic pregnancy. But, as Jessica has often written, that does far more harm than good: This definition is meant to frame abortion as never medically necessary.

Under this bill, Planned Parenthood warns that court cases would rely on private “medical records, pregnancy timelines, website history, and communications” being made public. The attorney general and inspector general would have free rein to investigate Indiana residents’ pregnancy outcomes, and the AG’s office would be granted sweeping authority to release terminated pregnancy reports without redaction of certain sensitive fields, like the patient’s age. (This is a good time to remind folks that Indiana’s AG has been on a one-man mission to make women’s abortion reports public records.)

Haley Bougher, Indiana State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates-Indiana, warns us SB 236 will hold outsized harm for sexual abuse victims and survivors, calling it “one of the most dangerous pregnancy policing bills we have seen at the state, and possibly across the country.”

If you live in Indiana or have loved ones who do, urge them to contact their state representatives and demand that they block this bill.

Stats & Studies: Abortion Bans Are Harming IVF Patients, Risking Pregnant Women’s Lives

When the Supreme Court struck down Roe, we all knew what would come next: horrific state violence against women and pregnant people. In the almost four years since, maternal mortality data from banned states—and unending, devastating anecdotes of women killed or pushed to the literal brink of death by abortion bans—have abounded.

A new study of national birth and maternal mortality data from 2018 to 2021 shows people with high-risk pregnancies are more likely to be forced to carry their pregnancies if they live in states that severely restrict abortion—placing them at greater risk of death. The study compares birth and abortion-related mortality, confirming what all prior research has already shown us: that childbirth is almost exponentially more dangerous than abortion.

The researchers conclude that since Dobbs, forcing more women to continue pregnancies—including unsafe ones—and denying them abortion care has made pregnancy more deadly in the U.S.

And another study confirming what we already know about the far-reaching consequences of abortion bans: Patients who use fertility treatments in banned states experience significantly higher rates of severe maternal health complications. Dr. Molly Kornfield, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the OHSU School of Medicine and the study’s lead author, says:

“People with highly planned and desired pregnancies may not be who we typically think of when we discuss the impacts of abortion restrictions. … These data prove what we already know: abortion restrictions don’t exist in a vacuum—they affect everyone who needs reproductive health care.”

Prior to this study, we’ve already seen how bans impact access to fertility technology. These laws effectively enshrine fetal personhood, meaning IVF—which requires routine disposal of unused embryos—is jeopardized. Top anti-abortion organizations equate IVF with murder, and recently, they successfully lobbied the Trump administration to soften its once-strong (and wholly performative) support for IVF on these very grounds.

In 2024, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the destruction of “unborn, extrauterine children” is grounds for wrongful death lawsuits. Fertility clinics across the state suspended IVF services until the legislature took action—and faced strong condemnation from anti-abortion groups.

It doesn’t matter how much someone wanted their pregnancy—abortion bans don’t discriminate in the extreme harm they render.

It’s All Happening in Texas

Remember Texas’ SB8? Before Dobbs, Texas banned abortion at six weeks through a law that allows almost anyone—including rapists and abusers—to file costly lawsuits against anyone who provides or helps someone get an abortion for upwards of $10,000.

A couple important developments from last week on that front. Some rare good news: An appeals court ruled that several abortion providers, including Texas Planned Parenthood affiliates, can move forward with a lawsuit challenging SB8. The court denied pleas by Texas Right to Life—the organization that is openly recruiting abusive men to sue over women’s abortions—to get the case thrown out.

At the same time, the Texas Supreme Court heard arguments for Sadie Weldon v. The Lilith Fund, a slightly thornier case surrounding SB 8.

Weldon—represented by none other than Jonathan Mitchell—is a private citizen who deposed a Lilith Fund staffer in 2022, alleging that the fund helped someone access abortion. (This is part of a long-running effort by Mitchell and the state to weaponize the courts to surveil, investigate, and silence abortion funds.)

In response, Lilith Fund countersued—asking a judge to declare SB 8 unconstitutional and to block Weldon from suing them under it. Weldon and Mitchell then tried to dismiss the countersuit using a Texas law meant to stop retaliatory lawsuits that silence speech on “matters of public concern.” Two lower courts rejected that argument.

Now, the state Supreme Court must decide whether to uphold those rulings. The justices questioned whether the case is moot, since Weldon isn’t currently suing Lilith Fund. Mitchell argues it isn’t moot because Lilith Fund is still seeking a ruling that would limit SB 8’s ability to police abortion funds’ speech.

As law professor Mary Ziegler has noted, the suit could “play a surprising role in establishing that there are limits on silencing speech about abortion, even in the places where it’s a crime.” So, stay tuned.

Meanwhile, a 15th Texas county—Borden—has passed an ordinance blocking use of roads if their destination is an abortion clinic as of last week. Some of these counties are along or en route to the New Mexico border, a popular destination for Texans seeking abortion care. The Texan recently reported that 91 political subdivisions across the state have established such anti-abortion ordinances, with 29 passed in 2025 alone. Their end-goal? To fully entrap pregnant people under Texas’ ban.

These ordinances are incredibly difficult to enforce, and advocates have stressed that they primarily exist to scare people who would otherwise help someone travel for abortion. That said, the growing prevalence of Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) mean that risk does exist—and have in fact led to at least one criminal investigation in Texas.

Historic Missouri Abortion Trial Continues

This is the second week of a historic trial over Missouri’s abortion laws, after Missourians passed Amendment 3 in November 2024 to protect abortion until ‘viability’. Despite this, Republicans have predictably done everything in their power to restrict abortion rights anyway. The trial concerns about a dozen TRAP laws that exist to shutter abortion clinics across the state, effectively banning abortion whether it’s legal or not.

For the second week of the trial, the Missouri attorney general’s office summoned a slate of witnesses who invoked pseudoscience claims about abortion’s supposed impacts on mental health—as if forced pregnancy and birth are a trip to the spa. These witnesses include a woman who said having abortions in the 70s and 80s “ravaged” her, and another who testified that she wished she’d been told of the ‘alternative’ of adoption—which is not an ‘alternative’ to forced pregnancy and birth at all.

To all of this, I will refer you to the expert testimony of Dr. Daniel Grossman, last week, as he pointed to the Turnaway Study, a definitive piece of research that highlights how being denied abortion care not only worsens women’s mental health outcomes, but renders them more vulnerable to long-term domestic violence and poverty.

Meanwhile, Missouri Abortion Fund recently spoke to AED, offering a dispatch of what abortion access has looked like in the state even after the passage of Amendment 3. The fund stressed that “in 2025, abortion was legal for much of the year, and yet only around 80 in-clinic abortions were performed during that time,” and raised that the trial only concerns a few state abortion restrictions—not parental consent laws or our insurance or Medicaid abortion bans. MAF’s Robin Frisella continued:

“Due to Amendment 3, we now have a viability ban, which harms later abortion patients and makes them more susceptible to criminalization. We understand that returning access to the state will take time, but as an abortion fund, the patients we support cannot wait.”

Consider sending a donation to MOAF if you’re able, here.