Ethereal Fairy
2hEdited

"forced-birth Coachella" is a brilliant description! I remember when that little puke Nicholas Sandman, a young forced-birther in training, was bussed in from Covington Catholic (who had a huge abuse scandal and one of the biggest victim settlements ever, at that time) was scared by the crazy group, forget the name, who were black, and did not defer to his pasty whiteness. He was so freaked out, he smirked, bullied, and disrespected the elderly medicine man who was performing a blessing to get rid of the evil vibes the marchers bring. I noticed the forced birthers that sued didn't care about the elderly shaman's religious rights.

Victor Thuronyi
2h

Legislation on abortion is not going to go anywhere in Congress, so it is mostly symbolic. What is not symbolic is defunding Planned Parenthood. This is something that truly will depend on whether Democrats take control of Congress. If they do, restoring funding to Planned Parenthood should be achievable. My guess is that the swing or low-information voter has no idea about the implications of defunding Planned Parenthood (or even that Planned Parenthood was defunded). To reach these voters, a brief talking point is needed to explain why Planned Parenthood is so valuable. All Democratic candidates for Congress should get on the same page on this and include it in their message. It is very much consistent with the general message of affordability, more affordable health care, and making lives better for ordinary people, since it involves providing health care broadly to those who need it.

