Thanks to everyone who joined today’s livestream with me and Kaitlyn Joshua! From the political power of abortion storytelling to the way Louisiana prosecutors are trying to drum up outrage over a mom who helped her teen get an abortion—we covered a lot. And as always, your comments and questions made the conversation even better.

If you’re unfamiliar with Abortion in America, make sure to check them out. It’s never been more important to support the people coming forward with post-Roe horror stories—we can’t expect them to relive the most traumatic moments of their lives for a news story or political campaign and then just walk away. That’s why I’m so grateful for Kaitlyn and everyone at AIA, who are making sure storytellers are truly centered and supported.

A quick housekeeping note: I hope you’re enjoying these livestream conversations! We’ve got some amazing guests lined up over the next few weeks:

