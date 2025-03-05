I'll be on a Substack livestream today with feminist author, activist, and internet sensation Liz Plank. I’m super excited to commiserate and conspire with one of my favorite feminists—and to chat with you all in the comments!

Keep an eye on your inbox at 4 PM for the invitation and join the conversation. You can also follow this link: https://substack.com/@jessica?liveStream=14049

Livestreams are a perk for paying supporters, so if you haven’t upgraded yet, now is a great time time—especially since I’m running a Women’s History Month discount until March 8th:

Can’t make it live? Don’t worry—a recording will be available in the newsletter later today or tomorrow for everyone.

Hope to see you there!

Jessica