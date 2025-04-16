Playback speed
Livestream conversation with Jessica Yellin

4.15.25
Jessica Valenti
Apr 16, 2025
Thanks to everyone who joined tonight’s livestream with

Jessica Yellin
! If you’re not already signed up for her terrific Substack, News Not Noise, you really should fix that. It’s a must-read.

If you missed the livestream, you can catch the replay right here. And if you want to join live next time—to ask questions, hang out, or jump into the comments—consider upgrading your subscription:

Now’s actually a great time to do it—we’ve got some amazing guests lined up in the coming weeks.

The daily report will be back tomorrow, coming to you from 30,000 feet as I head to Portland for a Planned Parenthood event. More soon, Jessica

