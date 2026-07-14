Lindsey, Mitch & Steve: This Week in Shitty Men

As I’m certain you know by now, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham died this weekend. I’ll best remember the South Carolina senator as someone who—up until recently—introduced a particularly cruel abortion ban every session since 2013.

Graham’s 15-week national ban had no exceptions for fatal fetal abnormalities—meaning it would force women to carry doomed pregnancies to term. And if Graham’s legislation had passed, rape and incest victims across the country would only be able to access care if their assault was reported to the police.

In recent years, Graham stopped calling his ban a ban; instead, he insisted the legislation was a “national minimum standard.” Which, of course, is a ban. All of which is to say: I hope Lindsey Graham rests with as much peace as he gave American women.

Speaking of putrid politicians: let’s talk about Mitch McConnell, and whether the anti-abortion movement knows something we don’t. In a now-deleted social media post, National Right to Life mourned the passing of McConnell—who is very much alive, according to Republican leadership. The post thanked him for “his decades of steadfast leadership in defense of unborn children.”

My guess: the group had an obit pre-written and someone hit publish too early. But given the ongoing questions about McConnell’s health…it’s notable.

Our last shitty man of the day nearly gave me a rage aneurysm. Remember Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall? This is the guy who had a secret plan to prosecute women who take abortion pills with “chemical endangerment of a child.” You see, Alabama’s ban doesn’t allow him to arrest women for abortion—so Marshall thought this could be a clever workaround. (Until Abortion, Every Day’s coverage forced him to back down—ha!)

Well, the same man who wanted to arrest women for taking abortion pills is now lecturing the FDA for not protecting them from the medication. In an interview with the conservative Daily Signal, Marshall cited the junk ‘study’ conservatives keep using to smear mifepristone, and knocked the Trump administration for moving too slowly on abortion pills:

“I think calling on [the White House] to see it beyond the political lens, but about being able to protect women across the country from a drug that has obviously had adverse consequences.”

In keeping with shameless rank hypocrisy, Marshall also touted his other efforts to “protect” women—like petitioning the EPA to list abortion pills as a water contaminant, and threatening pro-choice websites with legal action.

And let’s not forget: this is the same AG who argued he can stop women from leaving Alabama for abortion care—comparing it to the travel restrictions placed on registered sex offenders. So the Republican positioning himself as women’s biggest protector is also the guy who wants to throw women in jail for crossing state lines. 🤡

Abortion is Officially on Idaho’s November Ballot

Well, it’s official: Idaho voters will have the chance to repeal the state’s total abortion ban this November. Idahoans United for Women and Families announced today that the over 110,000 signatures they collected for the Reproductive Freedom & Privacy Act “are the most collected for a qualified ballot initiative in Idaho history.”

It’s an incredible accomplishment that speaks volumes about the activists in Idaho—and underscores just how unpopular abortion bans really are.

As I laid out last week, Idaho voters can’t use citizen-led ballot initiatives to change their state constitution, but they can use them to change the law. If passed, the Reproductive Freedom & Privacy Act would allow abortion until ‘viability’—after which, ending a pregnancy would require a “medical emergency.”

You all know how I feel about language like this: it leaves the most vulnerable patients behind. I also worry about squandering a prime political moment when voters are furious. After all, Idaho has seriously suffered under this ban—over 30% of OBGYNs have fled the state, maternity wards have shuttered, and maternal health deserts have spread. This law is not popular.

And listen, I understand the urgency to restore care of any kind, and the fear of pushing too hard in a red state. I’m guessing that’s why this ‘viability’ exception requires a “medical emergency”—which is a much higher standard than we’ve seen in other states. Virginia’s ballot measure, for example, would allow abortion after viability to protect a patient’s physical and mental health; Nevada’s allows it “when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient.”

My guess is that Idaho advocates don’t want to leave room for interpretation, or give anti-abortion groups an opening to claim the law would allow abortion “up until birth.” But here’s the thing: they will say that regardless.

Don’t get it twisted: I realize it’s very easy for me—in New York, behind a laptop—to push for abortion without any government interference. I don’t know what it’s like to organize in a red state!

What I do know, though, is that Americans overwhelmingly (81%) don’t want the government involved in abortion at all. And that Idaho advocates have been using that precise message to great success. As Idahoans United Executive Director Melanie Folwell told the Idaho Capital Sun:

“We have known from early on this issue was deeply personal and had the ability to break through divisive partisan frames…When it comes to making the tough decisions in our lives and in our families, we call the shots and not the government. That is something that has resonated in every corner of the state.”

It’s a winning message—one I really do believe can win at the ballot without restrictions.

For more on ‘viability’ and pushing for abortion without compromise, read this terrific guest column from Erika Christensen of Patient Forward:

In the States: Missouri, South Carolina, Ohio, New Hampshire & More

Missouri Republicans are appealing to the state Supreme Court to restore the abortion restrictions that a lower court just struck down. tl;dr: Missouri Republicans are desperate to stop women from ending their pregnancies, even if it means ignoring the will of the people and their own state constitution.

Quick recap: Missouri voters codified abortion protections in 2024. Conservative lawmakers responded by making that constitutional amendment nearly impossible to actually use—enforcing zoning requirements, licensing hurdles, restrictions on prescribing abortion pills, and more. Then, last month, a judge struck most of it down.

Judge Jerri Zhang’s ruling opened the door for increased access in the state, and Republicans are furious. Now they’re appealing directly to the state Supreme Court—with Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, and the Department of Health and Senior Services all signing on.

All of this is happening, by the way, at the same time that Missouri Republicans are trying to reinstate a near-total abortion ban by putting the issue back on the ballot—under the name Amendment 3. Which yes, is the same name as the pro-choice measure voters passed in 2024! If the courts don’t give the GOP what they want, they’re hoping to trick voters into delivering their ban instead.

The abortion rate went down by double digits in South Carolina, the Post & Courier reports. There’s been a 16% decrease since the state passed a six-week abortion ban in 2023—which went into effect thanks to a ruling by an all-male state Supreme Court.

Most abortions in the state took place ahead of that six-week cut-off: of the 2,534 reported abortions that occurred in 2025, only 51 happened later. That should give you a sense of how ineffective “exceptions” are. There were less than two dozen abortions for fatal fetal abnormalities, for example, and less than five were performed on rape victims.

Still, anti-abortion activists want the law to be even stricter. Extremists calling for “equal protection” are hoping to pass a law that would punish abortion patients with execution or life in prison—legislation that’s been seriously debated in committee. And South Carolina Citizens for Life is calling for abortion to be banned after a “diagnosable pregnancy.” (As I reported last year, that particular language is meant to open the door for restrictions on contraception.)

“Hoosiers have watched 13 rural labor and delivery units close since 2020, leaving over half of Indiana rural counties without one. Black women die more than one and a half times more often than the state maternal mortality average. And the exodus compounds itself: after Dobbs, medical residency applications to states like ours dropped by at least 10%, and primary care health professional shortage areas swelled to 169.” - Regional Planned Parenthood CEO Rebecca Gibron, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region is suing the state health department, accusing it of blocking a routine license transfer for over a year and a half—and putting abortion access in the region at risk in the process.

The organization says when it bought a Dayton clinic, they filed for change-of-ownership right away—but the Ohio Department of Health has sat on that paperwork ever since. The only reason the group is able to provide care at the location is because the previous doctor has agreed to keep his own license active in the meantime. But as president Nan Whaley points out, without a license in their own name, the clinic could be shut down “on a whim.”

The organization actually got an injunction back in 2022 that bars the state from revoking or refusing to renew their license—so now they’re asking a court to hold the health department in contempt of that order. Whaley didn’t mince words:

“The Republicans at the State House don’t like the fact that Ohioans in 2023 passed a referendum that protects abortion access in Ohio. So, they decide not to do their job at all, and that’s what we’re seeing right now. We have a right to a license.”

Finally, some good news out of New Hampshire, where Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte vetoed HB 232—which codified an employee’s right to refuse to perform or assist with an abortion based on a “sincerely held religious belief or moral conviction.”

Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund warned that the bill would have allowed patients to be turned away at hospitals and health centers, and that it targeted health care centers that provide abortion care.

Ayotte’s veto message made clear the bill was redundant at best: federal law already protects medical professionals who don’t want to perform or assist in abortions.

“This federal right of conscience protects those in New Hampshire who work for abortion providers. Therefore, this bill is unnecessary and does not create any greater protections for New Hampshire medical professionals.”

Quick hits:

Over in South Dakota , columnist Rick Snedeker blasts state leaders for passing the ‘Baby Olivia’ law and indoctrinating schoolchildren;

Abortions in Nebraska rose by 8% in 2025—largely thanks to out-of-state patients;

And from abortion to vaccines, Baltimore Banner columnist Leslie Gray Streeter shares the reasons she’ll never leave Maryland.

New Campaign Pressures Women to Carry Doomed Pregnancies

Live Action—the extremist group behind Baby Olivia—has released a new short documentary pressuring women to carry doomed pregnancies to term. Take a deep breath, and let’s get into it.

The video (which I won’t be linking to) follows two couples whose pregnancies were diagnosed with anencephaly, a fatal condition in which parts or all of a fetus’s head and brain are missing.

In their release, Live Action gives the 18-minute short a somber title: “When A Preborn Baby Has a Terminal Diagnosis.” But the title on YouTube gives away the group’s real goal: “Would You Abort a Terminally Sick Baby?”

That’s right—this video exists to shame women who end nonviable pregnancies. The description doubles down: “abortion only serves to bring more trauma to the family and treats the baby as less valuable or less human than a ‘healthy’ child.”

If you’ve been reading for a while, you know this tactic. I started covering it back in 2023 in my Calculated Cruelty series (Part I, II, III). But here’s the short version: conservatives want to ban abortion in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities, eliminate prenatal testing altogether, and paint women who end doomed pregnancies as “killing” their “disabled children.”

I hate to give Live Action any oxygen, but the language they use will inevitably end up in legislation. For example, the group claims it’s “beneficial” for women’s mental health to carry nonviable pregnancies to term—and to give birth to dying infants. How long do you think it will take before “studies” making that exact claim show up in your statehouse?

That’s not a hypothetical: calling nonviable pregnancies “pre-viable” has already made it into law, as has rebranding fatal fetal abnormalities as a “life-limiting diagnosis.” The goal is to soften what these diagnoses actually mean—assuming women are told about them at all.

CNBC: Banned States Are the Worst Places to Live

CNBC released its annual list of “America’s 10 Worst States to Live In,” and nearly every single one has an abortion ban. The list names Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas—all of which have total abortion bans—and CNBC explicitly cites restrictions as part of why states made the list. In Oklahoma, for example, CNBC points out that the ban is hurting business, “increas[ing] net migration outflows, particularly among single adults.”

The list also includes Georgia, which has a six-week ban, and Utah, which currently has an 18-week ban while a total ban is being fought in the courts. Missouri is the only state on the list where abortion is technically legal—though you all know how chaotic access has been there.

As you can imagine, conservative media outlets are furious about the bad grades. Newsbusters sniped, “so being anti-baby is pro-business.” I don’t know why they’re surprised: of course abortion bans are bad for business! Turns out doctors don’t want to practice where they can be prosecuted for doing their jobs, workers don’t want to raise families somewhere they could bleed out in a parking lot, and college students don’t want to go to school in a state that doesn’t see them as fully human.

That’s not “woke” data—it’s the reality of Republican repro policies.