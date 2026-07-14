Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
1h

In an amazing coincidence, all those “worst states” are states I’ve never wanted to live in, ever.

Reply
Share
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
44m

Thank you for the reminder about Lindsey Graham pushing that national abortion ban legislation. He also defended Brett Kavanaugh quite nastily.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture