Joe Tye
On the Facebook page of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott there were pictures of him signing the state’s draconian abortion ban. In one that jumped off the page, of the 74 people in the picture, 61 were white men and 13 were white women. The Black and Hispanic women who make up more than half the female population of the Lone Star State had ZERO Black or Hispanic women there to represent them. And that is typical of every state legislative body that has enacted an abortion ban and every state judicial body that has upheld those bans. An exclusive coterie of white Republican men is dictating whether and with whom women of all races in their states will become a mother, whether or not that is what those women want or what is in their own best interest.

But by adopting the politicized, punitive, cruel and draconian playbook that was used by their forbears to impose alcohol prohibition in the last century, the GOP has created an albatross that will grow heavier with every horror story of a denied abortion. When the tide turns, as it inevitably will (we saw the first ripples of that tide changing on Tuesday), abortion bans will face the same eventual fate of repudiation and repeal. Tragically, as with so much else that Trumpism is doing to impose cruelty and hardship upon people, lasting harm will come first.

LaurieOregon
I remember a movie from decades ago called "The Cardinal," in which the Catholic Cardinal let his pregnant sister die in childbirth so they wouldn't have to abort the fetus. It was barbaric back then, and it is barbaric now. The so-called "religious" nuts don't care about life; it's about their power, especially their power over women. Especially since they apparently believe women exist only to make babies and satisfy men's sexual needs.

