Click to skip ahead: Extremism Watch looks at the latest attempt to do away with ‘life of the mother’ exceptions. In the States , news from Nebraska, Florida, Arkansas, Iowa, and more. In the Nation , a reminder about the Heritage Foundation’s anti-contraception push, and the strange old men obsessed with young people’s fertility. In the Courts , the latest on the fight to repeal abortion restrictions in Arizona. And in You Love to See It , some very exciting news from our friends at Abortion in America!

Extremism Watch: Ending ‘Life of the Mother’ Exceptions

We’re starting with a rough one, sorry. - Jessica

It’s been two years since I warned in The New York Times that conservatives were trying to redefine abortion, and one year since I predicted why they’re doing it: to eliminate ‘exceptions’ for women’s lives.

Last November, I wrote that Republicans were strategically redefining abortion in law, culture, and medicine—all to push the lie that abortion is never necessary to save a person’s life:

The end game is legislation that bans abortion in all cases, mandating that doctors only end life-threatening pregnancies using c-sections or induced vaginal birth, no matter the risk to the pregnant person.

Want to know how they’re going to do it? Just look at Senate Bill 553 from Wisconsin Republicans—and how it redefines abortion:

“‘Abortion’ does not include a physician’s performance of a medical procedure or treatment designed or intended to prevent the death of a pregnant woman and not designed or intended to kill the unborn child, including an early induction or cesarean section performed due to a medical emergency or the removal of a dead embryo or dead fetus, or an ectopic pregnancy, anembryonic pregnancy, or molar pregnancy…”

The state GOP claims they’re just trying to make it easier for doctors to provide emergency, life-saving care. But here’s how we know that’s not true: first, because they’ve only allowed for the “removal” of “dead” embryos and fetuses. But most post-Dobbs horror stories involve women denied care when their doomed pregnancy still has a heartbeat. If the concern was patient safety, lawmakers wouldn’t have made the dangerous distinction.

The bill’s real tell, though, is what it says about “early induction or cesarean sections.” As I’ve written so many times over, anti-abortion activists and legislators are pressuring providers to force women with dangerous pregnancies into major abdominal surgery or early labor—that way, they can claim standard abortion procedures are never medically necessary.

The only goal of this bill—and others like it—is to divorce abortion from healthcare.

And Wisconsin’s not alone. Abortion, Every Day has been tracking the same playbook across the country:

Unfortunately, this campaign of fear and confusion is working: doctors in places like Louisiana are performing more unnecessary c-sections in the hopes of avoiding prosecution under the state’s ban.

It won’t be long before we see a Republican lawmaker move to eliminate the exception for women’s lives. (My guess is that it will happen in Texas, Louisiana, or Tennessee.) They’ll say the exception isn’t necessary, because women can just have ‘separations.’

Until then, Wisconsin Democrats are fighting back. State Sen. Kelda Roys, also a gubernatorial candidate, told Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that SB 553 is based on the “erroneous claim that abortion is never necessary to protect a woman’s health or life.”

I’m glad someone gets it.

For more, read Abortion, Every Day’s strategy explainer below:

In the States

We know that was a lot—but there’s still more news to talk about, so buckle up!

First up, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen just signed an executive order that bans state Medicaid dollars from going to abortion providers—even for services that aren’t abortions. If you can stomach the press conference, there is something so incredibly telling about seeing Pillen flanked by two other white men (the head of the health department and the state attorney general).

Planned Parenthood North Central States called the press conference a “publicity stunt” designed to confuse—pointing out that the group’s two clinics in the state haven’t been billing Medicaid because of Trump’s budget bill.

Pillen isn’t the only Republican leader making moves like this: North Carolina lawmakers have been pushing a bill that would prevent the state from providing Medicaid funding to abortion providers, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order that forces state Medicaid recipients to sign an anti-abortion loyalty pledge. (Not a joke.)

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bragged about defeating Amendment 4 this week while receiving an award—which is kind of pathetic when you remember that the pro-choice ballot measure lost with 57% of the vote! Not to mention, DeSantis weaponized state agencies and used millions in taxpayer funds to run a disinformation campaign against the measure. He even launched a bogus voter fraud investigation into petition signatures—and had cops show up at voters’ homes to question them!

Not exactly a fair fight, or something to be proud of. But we wouldn’t expect anything less from a guy who wears lifts in his shoes while trying to ban gender-affirming care for everyone else.

Speaking of undeserved accolades: last week, we told you that Arkansas was named the ‘most pro-life state’ by Americans United for Life (AUL), despite having the nation’s highest maternal mortality rate.

Well, the honorable mentions are in. AUL put Louisiana second, followed by Indiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, South Dakota, Arizona, Kentucky, Idaho, and Tennessee—in that order. A search of those states in AED’s archives will remind you just how ‘pro-life’ they really are. Idaho, for example, famously went to the Supreme Court to fight for their right to deny women life-saving abortions!

Of these states, Arizona is alone in protecting a right to abortion—but not without Republicans in the state fighting tooth-and-nail to stop that. (More on that in In the Courts)

Over in Iowa, Republican Zach Lahn has entered the gubernatorial race; the businessman and father of seven children says one of his central campaign themes will be fighting against abortion. Iowa already has a 6-week abortion ban, so I’m guessing that means he wants reproductive healthcare made entirely illegal.

As an aside: we’re so traumatized by the insane anti-abortion claim that our groundwater is poisoned by abortion pills and fetuses that we immediately bristle when a Republican candidate like Lahn says he wants to fight for “clean water.” (눈_눈)

Quick hits:

Anti-abortion groups are pissed off about IVF legislation proposed in Wisconsin ;

And Nevada voters decisively backed an abortion rights ballot measure last year, but they need to pass it one more time before it takes effect.

“People don’t realize how much these clinics hold together the local health system until they’re gone. For thousands of patients, that was their doctor, their lab, and their lifeline.” - George Hill, CEO of Maine Family Planning, “The quiet collapse of America’s reproductive health safety net”

In the Nation

This week has been crazy and exciting, but we want to make sure you didn’t miss the important non-election story AED published on Tuesday: the Heritage Foundation is calling on RFK Jr. to conduct a safety study of birth control pills. That’s right, the creators of Project 2025 want the federal government to start the ball rolling on restricting contraception:

They’ve even designed the request specifically to appeal to Kennedy, claiming that hormonal contraception in the water could be making young men sterile.

In related news: the Trump administration is rife with elderly men obsessed with young people’s fertility—which is nasty for all the obvious reasons. But the National Women’s Law Center has an excellent, in-depth look at how all of this is (of course!) tied to white supremacy, and racist panics about the “Great Replacement” of white populations. As NWLC points out:

“Pronatalists’ desire for people to have more babies is in service to their primary goal of reenforcing a system of religious, racial, and gendered hierarchy that favors conservative white Christians.”

This naturally manifests in legislative attacks on birth control, abortion, and sex ed. But it also manifests in opposition to IVF—which pronatalists and white Christian nationalists abhor because “it allows people to have children on their own terms, outside of the rigid family structure that white Christian nationalists want to force on everyone.”

In the Courts

Two Arizona OB-GYNs and the Arizona Medical Association are in court this week, fighting to repeal anti-abortion restrictions like a waiting period and ban on telemedicine access to abortion pills. The Arizona physicians are represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Arizona, who argue that the laws are unconstitutional given that voters passed a pro-choice ballot measure last November.

Center for Reproductive Rights president Nancy Northrup says they’re simply carrying out the will of the voters. “The public and the constitution are aligned,” she says, “now it’s time for the law to catch up.”

As a refresher: Arizona’s pro-choice AG Kris Mayes refused to defend the restrictions, so GOP leaders—House Speaker Steve Montenegro and Senate President Warren Petersen—have intervened instead. They even tried to get the case thrown out, but the judge wasn’t having it.

Now that they’re in court, the Republicans and their attorneys are being predictably awful. Read this whole piece from the Arizona Mirror for the details, but here are a few of our least favorite moments: One lawyer for the Republican leaders said there’s no truth to the claims that a waiting period impacts low-income patients because they can just get help from abortion funds. 🙃

Another attorney, questioning OBGYN Dr. Paul Isaacson, rejected the idea that abortion restrictions are keeping women from obtaining care:

“Since that law went into effect in 2009, you have abided by the 24-hour waiting period, haven’t you? And yet you’ve still been able to perform abortions since 2009. The 24-hour waiting period law does not prevent women in Arizona from having abortions, does it?”

So because some women were able to obtain abortions, it’s impossible that others couldn’t? What an asshole.

Something of particular note—and an issue that could come up in other cases—is how the attorneys argued in favor of a ban on telehealth access to abortion pills: they questioned whether “informed consent” could be given virtually.

We’ll have more for you on this case in the coming days, but definitely something to keep an eye on.

You Love to See It

This is awesome: Abortion in America, the storytelling organization founded by the late Cecile Richards, is expanding to include a litigation arm that will fight for people harmed by abortion bans. The new venture—Amplify Legal—will be run by none other than abortion rights powerhouse Molly Duane.

At the Center for Reproductive Rights, Duane represented women like Kate Cox, Amanda Zurawski, Samantha Casiano, and dozens more. She’s a force, and I can’t imagine anyone better suited to lead this work.

“I’m eager to keep seeking accountability for those harmed by anti-abortion extremism and to help ensure that their experiences are heard,” Duane says.

The good news doesn’t stop there: writer and activist Lauren Peterson—a co-founder of Abortion in America alongside Richards and Kaitlyn Joshua—has been named CEO. As Peterson put it, they launched the organization “because we believed that the people coming forward to share their personal experiences with abortion bans are some of the most persuasive messengers, skilled organizers, and gifted leaders the movement for reproductive freedom has ever seen.”

I’ll be real: these two women are friends of Abortion, Every Day. So yes, we’re delightfully biased. But pairing a litigation practice with storytelling, organizing, and strategy is also just an objectively brilliant move. We can’t wait to see what they do next.