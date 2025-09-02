Abortion, Every Day

Her Safe Harbor
6h

You’re exactly right to underline how the headlines distort reality. What we’re watching is a playbook: prosecutors rush to criminalize pregnancy loss, and the press amplifies it by framing miscarriages as if they were murders.

Here’s the truth behind the spin:

   •   Pregnancy-related arrests are spiking since Roe’s fall—not because women are committing new “crimes,” but because states gave prosecutors permission to treat ordinary pregnancy outcomes as suspicious.

   •   Language does the dirty work. Terms like “concealing a death,” “clogging a toilet,” or “dumping a baby” are deliberately chosen to inflame. They erase the medical reality—that these were miscarriages—and replace it with lurid imagery designed to shame.

   •   The system thrives on spectacle. Mugshots, crime pages, and clickbait headlines serve the same purpose as criminal charges: they turn private loss into public punishment, a warning to others that pregnancy must be policed.

What’s happening in Georgia, Texas, and Ohio isn’t about protecting life—it’s about rewriting miscarriage as crime. And that should terrify anyone who has ever been, or ever could be, pregnant.

Lauren, Esq.
6h

It’s fascinating how a reporter’s knowledge of criminal law vanishes the minute the news involves *anything* pertaining to a woman and her body.

