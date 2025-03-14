This week, Kentucky Republicans advanced legislation they claim will “clarify” the state’s abortion ban, making it easier for doctors to treat women with life-threatening pregnancies. The truth? If passed, HB 90 and HB 414 would codify the lie that abortions are never necessary to save a woman’s life—rewriting Kentucky law to mandate ‘separations’ instead.

This isn’t some random language tweak to make life-saving abortions sound more palatable. It’s part of a national anti-abortion strategy to eliminate standard abortion care—forcing doctors to perform c-sections or induce labor instead, even when it’s more dangerous and the fetus has no chance of survival.

In other words, Kentucky may pass a de facto ban on life-saving abortions, paving the way for other states to do the same.

Why, then, does nearly every headline published about this Kentucky legislation declare that Republicans have added medical exceptions to the state’s ban? Is it really possible that people are still buying into the lie that conservative lawmakers are softening on abortion rights?

Unfortunately, yes. Too many people—even reporters and editors—don’t follow or understand anti-abortion strategy. So let’s be very clear about what these Kentucky bills really mean, and what they signal about conservatives’ broader national plan.

The Kentucky GOP is following a familiar Republican playbook: claiming to “clarify” the state’s ban while codifying even more dangerous language and restrictions. It’s a calculated move—one that feigns compromise while delivering exactly what the anti-abortion movement wants.

Consider the ‘exceptions’ Republicans have added to the state’s ban: The amended language says that doctors can “intervene” to stop sepsis, “manage” a miscarriage, “treat” a molar pregnancy, “remove” an ectopic pregnancy, or provide a “procedure” to prevent a patient’s death. That language is not an accident. Republicans aren’t expanding access to abortion—they’re enshrining the lie that abortion is never necessary.

That’s a strategy that doesn’t begin or end with Kentucky. Back in November, I outlined conservatives’ broader plan to do away with exceptions for women’s lives—a plan that relies on state legislatures redefining ‘abortion’ and mandating that doctors perform ‘separations’ on critically-ill patients.

I predicted we’d see “even more language about ‘maternal-fetal separation’ and legislative changes framed as efforts to ‘clarify’ abortion bans.” That’s exactly what’s happening. Alongside these so-called exceptions, the amended language states that doctors can take life-saving action “separating the pregnant woman from her unborn child.”

Again, separation is not just about divorcing abortion from healthcare, but dictating what kind of procedures doctors can perform. These terms were deliberately created and embedded by anti-abortion organizations with a very specific agenda in mind.

Take the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), which published a “Glossary of Medical Terms” instructing doctors on what “life-affirming” language to use. One of their key terms? Medically-indicated maternal-fetal separation. AAPLOG is explicit that this does not mean standard abortion care, but vaginal birth and c-sections.

In fact, AAPLOG president Christina Francis openly states that women should be forced into c-sections rather than receive an abortion—even when the fetus has no chance of survival. Why? To “respect the dignity of the preborn child” and deliver an “intact fetal body.” (Francis doesn’t mention women’s dignity.) Similarly, the Charlotte Lozier Institute recommends life-threatening pregnancies be treated “by labor induction or C-section,” falsely calling it “medically standard.”

The bottom line: These organizations believe abortion is never necessary to save a woman’s life. Every policy they support and every law they help draft is in service of that lie.

And while Kentucky Republican Rep. Kimberly Moser insisted this week that the term separation wouldn’t limit what kind of care doctors can provide, we already know how these conservative language games play out.

In Idaho, for example, the state’s abortion ban requires doctors to end life-threatening pregnancies in a way that provides “the best opportunity for the unborn child to survive.” The state Supreme Court interpreted that to mean performing a cesarean or vaginal delivery. In Louisiana, there’s been an increase in doctors performing unnecessary c-sections in order to avoid breaking the law.

OBGYN Dr. Valerie Williams recounted in an affidavit how a patient was forced into “a painful, hours-long labor to deliver a nonviable fetus, despite her wishes and best medical advice.” She said the woman “was screaming not from pain, but from the emotional trauma she was experiencing.”

Whether Kentucky lawmakers fully grasp the broader anti-abortion strategy or not, the impact of their legislation will be the same regardless.

Kentucky Democratic Rep. Sarah Stalker, who spoke out against the legislation this week, warns that the bill “gives false hope to women who may find themselves in a dangerous situation and doesn’t provide the clarity doctors need to protect their patients.”

“The reality is that Republicans are just now scrambling to try and fix something they blew up,” she tells me.

But what makes this false fix even more dangerous (and frustrating) is that people are buying it. National and local media outlets are parroting the lie that Kentucky Republicans are adding “exceptions” or “clarifying” the state’s ban. One columnist even praised legislators for “saving women’s lives.”

While I hope that doctors are able to make some kind of short-term use of the new language, Republicans’ long game will end in disaster—and not just for Kentucky. Every new law that codifies separation or enshrines the idea that abortion is never necessary brings us one step closer to that lie becoming a national reality.

Because if conservatives can point to state after state declaring that women don’t need life-saving abortions, it becomes that much easier for them to argue in court that these lies are rooted in the country’s “history and tradition.”

Kentucky’s legislation is now headed to the governor, who is expected to sign it. It never should have gotten this far. There should be headlines exposing the bill’s extremism, and articles making clear what this language really means. But instead, too many people are taking Republicans at their word.

What would happen if they didn’t?