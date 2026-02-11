Abortion, Every Day

Susan Kraus's avatar
Susan Kraus
11h

I'm 76. I had two living children (now 43 and 37) and some miscarriages. The longest term fetus that died in utero was diagnosed at the hospital as no longer having a heartbeat. I was offered a D&C --- but told that I might miscarry naturally in the next few days, and, if I chose to wait a bit, to return to the hospital to prevent onset of an infection. I spent two days walking and mourning and singing "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine..." Then I returned to the hospital and they did a D&C. I was never shamed, questioned, reported on to law enforcement. I was treated with respect, received medical care. I was never in fear. I do not know what the hospital did with fetal remains, but they didn't preserve them in case they were required for a court case. To reiterate: I am 76 years old. How have women and families lost so many personal and medical rights? I also had one abortion, in Texas, in 1975. It was legal, safe and I was treated with respect, care, and had no fear. These insane laws make women not seek necessary medical treatment out of fear. It's awful, awful, awful. Hey Jessica: I spent 50 years as a social worker, therapist, mediator. Taught grad level in university. Maybe my contribution to the future can be as an expert witness to the damage being done to women and families. Pro bono of course.

4 replies
DANIEL M BERNHARD's avatar
DANIEL M BERNHARD
13h

This is wrenching and beyond outrageous. How can we help these people with their legal fees?

