We have lots to get into, so why not start with some good news? A federal judge just ruled that the FDA’s RESTRICTIONS ON ABORTION PILLS are unlawful, directing the federal agency to review its rules on the abortion medication. This, of course, is different from Louisiana’s ongoing lawsuit against the FDA to reinstate restrictions on the abortion pill. We know how confusing this is, so Jessica broke down the latest, here.

Relatedly, shoutout to the Democratic lawmakers and attorneys general across the country who signed onto amicus briefs last week calling for the Fifth Circuit to leave telehealth access alone.

Telemedicine abortion options are crucial for a lot of reasons—including that, for some patients, enduring a gauntlet of harassment outside physical clinics can be unbearable. Amid RISING EXTREMISM, look to the RISE Collective’s clinic in Colorado, which saw cops gather outside and pray with anti-abortion protesters. As a reminder, death threats against providers doubled over the last year while violence and threats have surged. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is actively galvanizing and protecting extremist protesters.

RISE Executive Director Alicia Moreno told the Colorado Times Recorder, “None of our staff or patients feel safe,” and despite Colorado’s protections for abortion clinics, “none of those are useful if law enforcement doesn’t uphold them.”

At the same time that anti-abortion harassment is reaching a fever pitch, this week saw a major escalation in the WAR ON PRO-CHOICE SPEECH: Sen. Josh Hawley called on Donald Trump’s Justice Department to launch a criminal investigation into Plan C Pills, a website where people can learn how to order abortion pills no matter where they live. Hawley called the group a “dark money operation.”

Attacks on abortion-related speech are escalating across the country, from state legislation to ban abortion-related advertisements, to similar attempts from Congressional Republicans to shut down websites with abortion pill info.

But there’s good news: a federal judge blocked South Dakota’s new law banning abortion pill “advertising”—a pointed attack at the website Mayday Health. Excited as we are about this ruling, as Jessica noted, don’t expect South Dakota Republicans to relent any time soon.