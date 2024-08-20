Hi everyone - I’m on vacation through the end of the week, but I hate to watch the DNC without you! To make sure we all get to commiserate over this week’s events and speeches, Abortion, Every Day will host live-chats for the next three evenings.
If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll get a message when the chat starts up around 7:30PM Eastern tonight. If you haven’t upgraded yet, this is the perfect time. The AED community is pretty fantastic, and it’s nice to be able to chat with folks who care about abortion rights as much as you do. And if you need an extra reason to make the jump, I’m running a discount this week:
I hope I see you in the chat tonight! I’m especially looking forward to hearing from second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Gov. JB Pritzker—who has been leading on abortion rights in Illinois—and, of course, the Obamas.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
7:00PM Eastern
Remarks
Kyle Sweetser
Former Donald Trump voter
Remarks
Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House Press Secretary
Remarks
Nabela Noor
Content creator
Remarks
The Honorable Gary Peters
United States Senator, Michigan
Remarks
Kenneth Stribling
Retired Teamster
8:00PM Eastern
Remarks
Minnesota Delegation
Remarks
California Delegation
9:00PM Eastern
Host Introduction
Ana Navarro
Remarks
The Honorable Chuck Schumer
United States Senate Majority Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont
Remarks
The Honorable JB Pritzker
Governor of Illinois
Remarks
Ken Chenault
American business executive
Remarks
The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham
Governor of New Mexico
10:00PM Eastern
Keynote Remarks
Angela Alsobrooks
Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President
Remarks
The Honorable John Giles
Mayor of Mesa, Arizona
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois
Remarks
Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman of the United States
Remarks
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States
11:00PM Eastern
Remarks
Barack Obama
44th President of the United States
In the meantime, if you missed the incredible moments about abortion rights at the DNC last night, you can watch them below. (By way of comparison, remember that the word ‘abortion’ wasn’t uttered once at the Republican National Convention.)
Yes, Michelle Obama! I feel seen. Saying truths that few can say with such authority and directness
Love Ana Navarro!!