Hi everyone - I’m on vacation through the end of the week, but I hate to watch the DNC without you! To make sure we all get to commiserate over this week’s events and speeches, Abortion, Every Day will host live-chats for the next three evenings.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll get a message when the chat starts up around 7:30PM Eastern tonight. If you haven’t upgraded yet, this is the perfect time. The AED community is pretty fantastic, and it’s nice to be able to chat with folks who care about abortion rights as much as you do. And if you need an extra reason to make the jump, I’m running a discount this week:

Get 20% off for 1 year

I hope I see you in the chat tonight! I’m especially looking forward to hearing from second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Gov. JB Pritzker—who has been leading on abortion rights in Illinois—and, of course, the Obamas.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

7:00PM Eastern Remarks Kyle Sweetser Former Donald Trump voter Remarks Stephanie Grisham Former Trump White House Press Secretary Remarks Nabela Noor Content creator Remarks The Honorable Gary Peters United States Senator, Michigan Remarks Kenneth Stribling Retired Teamster 8:00PM Eastern Roll Call Remarks Minnesota Delegation Remarks California Delegation 9:00PM Eastern Host Introduction Ana Navarro Remarks The Honorable Chuck Schumer United States Senate Majority Leader Remarks The Honorable Bernie Sanders United States Senator, Vermont Remarks The Honorable JB Pritzker Governor of Illinois Remarks Ken Chenault American business executive Remarks The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor of New Mexico 10:00PM Eastern Keynote Remarks Angela Alsobrooks Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President Remarks The Honorable John Giles Mayor of Mesa, Arizona Remarks The Honorable Tammy Duckworth United States Senator, Illinois Remarks Douglas Emhoff Second Gentleman of the United States Remarks Michelle Obama Former First Lady of the United States 11:00PM Eastern Remarks Barack Obama 44th President of the United States

In the meantime, if you missed the incredible moments about abortion rights at the DNC last night, you can watch them below. (By way of comparison, remember that the word ‘abortion’ wasn’t uttered once at the Republican National Convention.)