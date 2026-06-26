Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Lea Chaplin's avatar
Lea Chaplin
8h

Hearing these freaks repeatedly refer to clumps of cells as "babies" and "kids" is so disineguous and fucking infuriating

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
8h

JD Vance is an amoral, opportunistic POS.

Journalists need to make him answer the questions: WHY do you treat women as walking incubators who have no purpose other than childbearing?

WHY do you hate women?

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