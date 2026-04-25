Republicans Have a New Abortion Pill Talking Point

We’ve heard it all: that abortion medication harms women, that it’s a tool of abusers, and that it helps “traffickers” cover up sexual violence. Conservatives are desperate for Americans to believe that abortion pills are dangerous, and they’ve been throwing messaging spaghetti at the wall since the end of Roe.

Their latest talking point made an appearance this week in a tense exchange between a Republican senator and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At a Senate HELP Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Bill Cassidy slammed Kennedy for not doing enough to stop abortion pills from being shipped into banned states. He urged the administration to “stop stalling” on the FDA’s sham ‘safety review’ of mifepristone, while repeating the usual line about “protecting women from abuse.”

Then Cassidy pressed Kennedy on what he called “unapproved and misbranded chemical abortion drugs” and the “illegal importation of counterfeit” pills.

If that language sounds familiar, it should. Republican senators used the exact same phrasing in a letter last month urging the FDA to crack down on abortion pill websites—which they claimed were “offering unapproved and misbranded chemical abortion drugs for sale to U.S. consumers.”

As I’ve noted before, this language is about giving Republicans a veneer of credibility—even as their attacks broaden from abortion pills to abortion speech. So keep an eye out for these terms, and let me know if you come across them!

In the States: South Carolina, Virginia, Missouri & More

I have a bunch of good state news for you today: SB 1095 in South Carolina—the bill that would punish abortion patients with two years in prison—is getting terrible press. Exactly what we want. The anti-abortion movement thought they’d be able to sneak this one through the legislature without people realizing what they were up to, but that is definitely not what’s happening. Even Republicans are calling out the bill as draconian.

Check out a few minutes of GOP Sen. Tom Davis laying it out:

Don’t get too excited, he supported South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban. Still, Davis’ remarks have generated a lot of press—so we’ll take it.

Healthcare providers and abortion rights advocates also warned about the danger of the legislation in a press conference today. Here’s Courtney Thomas, political director for the ACLU:

“We are in a shortage for nurses, doctors, but particularly for OBGYNs. There are already several counties in the state who do not have practicing OBGYN so bills like this make it hard for people to not just stay in South Carolina but practice medicine here.”

As I’ve written before, this bill isn’t just about South Carolina: anti-abortion activists are using it as a test case for the entire nation. So I’ll be keeping a close eye on it in the coming weeks.

Terrific news out of Virginia today: Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed a new law that will require insurers to cover even more contraceptive options without patients having to pay out-of-pocket. The Contraceptive Equity Act also limits how much health insurance companies can charge for contraception, and will allow patients to ask for a specific form of contraception without going through a long approval process—even when it’s not the plan’s preferred option.

The law, which goes into effect in 2027, is part of a broader Democratic-led move towards expanding reproductive healthcare access. Just yesterday, we reported that Gov. Spanberger had signed a slate of legislation aimed at bettering maternal health in the state, and Virginians will vote on a pro-choice ballot measure in November.

Missouri’s sole Title X grantee is under fire from U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who used a congressional hearing on Wednesday to call for the Beacon Reproductive Health Network to be defunded.

“Can you tell me, when are we going to stop funding people like this? I don’t think that this kind of entity ought to be getting federal tax money.”

Hawley called the group “an abortion provider,” even though they don’t provide abortions. In fact, the organization—which distributes grants to 65 different health centers—doesn’t even set up abortion appointments or transportation.

It was this quote that from Hawley did me in, though: “They do more than just refer for abortions, they also proclaim their support for all bodies.” Quelle horreur!

Chain Pharmacies Aren’t Stocking Abortion Pills

A new study from the University of California’s Schaeffer Institute reports that only 2% of abortion medication prescriptions are being filled at brick-and-mortar pharmacies. Instead, the vast majority of abortion pills are being obtained from mail-order pharmacies in states where abortion and telehealth are legal:

Lead author Dima M. Qato says that one of their most striking findings is “how few retail pharmacies, particularly chains, are dispensing mifepristone in states where abortion is legal and telehealth is permitted.” Of the small sliver of in-person prescriptions, the vast majority (92%) were filled at independent pharmacies rather than chains.

I have a guess why: anti-abortion legislators and activists have been harassing pharmacy chains since the end of Roe. In 2023, twenty Republican attorneys general preemptively threatened legal action against CVS and Walgreens over the medication; anti-abortion activists started protesting outside of local pharmacy chains around the same time. (Last year Costco caved to the pressure, announcing that they wouldn’t carry mifepristone.)

In related news: Yesterday AED reported on a new study showing that over-the-counter abortion medication would be safe.

What the F is Wrong with Gen Z Men?

As mom to a 15-year-old girl, I spend a lot of time thinking about the political gender divide among young people. Especially on issues like abortion. And while this PBS NewsHour segment didn’t quell much of my anxiety, I was glad to watch it regardless. We can’t ignore what’s happening here:

Abortion ‘Abolitionists’ Are Focusing on Texas

Man oh man, this is a terrific piece of journalism: Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) published an in-depth piece about so-called abortion ‘abolitionists’ and their political long game. It’s an absolute must-read.

As you all know by now, ‘abolitionists’ are the extremists behind “equal protection” bills—legislation that would punish abortion patients as murderers, which in some states could mean facing the death penalty. Abortion, Every Day has been tracking the rise of these bills for a few years now, along with an increase in pregnancy-related arrests and normalization of punishing abortion patients.

Just this week, AED discovered that Students for Life endorsed South Carolina legislation that would imprison women for up to two years—a first for a major national anti-abortion organization. And earlier this month, we reported that Heartbeat International—the country’s largest network of crisis pregnancy centers—hosted ‘abolitionists’ at their annual conference.

That’s why I so appreciate the way reporter Colleen Scerpella connects the dots, names the key players, and predicts what comes next. You should read the whole piece, but here are a few key takeaways:

Political strategy: ‘Abolitionist’ leaders have close relationships with state lawmakers, especially in Texas, Idaho, and Missouri. The movement has a “precinct strategy” for influencing local Republican parties at the state level—but they’re also running candidates and winning seats themselves.

Cultural strategy: Like so many other conservatives right now, ‘abolitionists’ are honing in on young people—those on college campuses, in particular. In addition to recent events at Liberty University and the University of Alabama, movement leaders appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest convention. They are also launching a new campus organization: Students for Abolition (SFA).

As terrifying as this is, I couldn’t help but laugh because these bitches are messy: I don’t think it’s a coincidence that at the same time ‘abolitionists’ are beefing with Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins, they decided to start an organization in direct competition with hers. 👀

Weak Spots: Scerpella reports ‘abolitionists’ don’t like talking about the actual impact of their bills—from eliminating access to IVF and certain types of birth control, to making miscarriages subject to criminal investigation. I think that’s right. When I watched a video of two ‘abolitionist’ leaders at the University of Alabama, I was struck by how unprepared they seemed for simple questions about miscarriage investigations. (Essentially, they said people die every day and their deaths aren’t investigated, so don’t worry about it.)

Next Steps: Even though the Texas legislature is in an off year, Scerpella says ‘abolitionists’ are spending their time working to push local and state lawmakers to get more militant on abortion. They’ve already had a lot of success in the state—remember, the movement successfully lobbied Republicans to include ‘equal protection’ in the Texas GOP platform:

It Might Be Easier to Restrict Birth Control Than Abortion

You all know I’ve been screaming from the rooftops about conservatives’ war on contraception for years—especially since the end of Roe. We’ve watched the Trump administration defund reproductive healthcare clinics, call common forms of contraception “abortifacient birth control,” and—most recently—release troubling new guidelines for the nation’s family planning program.

A few weeks ago, Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services published a document for Title X grantees, telling them to focus on “natural family planning methods” and “infertility services” rather than birth control. And remember, this is a program for birth control!

That’s why I was so glad to see three terrific op-eds this week about that very attack. Over at The New York Times, writer Jill Filipovic points out:

“Instead of getting highly effective contraception methods to the country’s poorest women so that they may decide if and when to have children, Title X under Mr. Trump seems aimed at getting more women pregnant, whether they want to be or not.”

Moira Donegan at The Guardian, per usual, gets to the heart of the matter:

“The new guidance reverses the identity and purpose of the 50-year-old Title X, transforming the program meant to boost public health and bolster women’s equality into a tool to trap women into motherhood and dependence in the service of a misogynist culture-war agenda.”

And in the Boston Globe, law professor Mary Ziegler warns that while the Trump administration knows enough to steer clear of abortion rights—they have “not been as cautious on contraception.” Ziegler even argues that changing birth control policy may be easier for Republicans than changing abortion policy:

“Pronatalists worry that contraceptive use partly explains low birth rates (and it does, including among teenagers). Others see contraception as part of the threat to marriage and the traditional family, particularly because it allows women to postpone childbearing to pursue education and careers. MAHA influencers, who worry about Big Pharma and Big Food, see contraceptives as unnatural. And some women may be receptive to their message because they do experience side effects like nausea, fatigue, or mood changes from the pill. Many find an intrauterine device insertion to be extremely painful.”

I hate to say it, but I don’t think she’s wrong. Conservatives have been successful—culturally, at least—in distancing contraception from women’s rights. Now when people think of birth control, the first thing that comes to mind is side effects and pain. Someone needs to do a massive PR campaign reminding Americans that hormonal birth control was one of the biggest modern advancements for women’s freedom.

Stigmatize Conservatives, Not Teen Parents

You probably already know that the CDC released data showing that teen birth rates are at record lows—which prompted Fox News and right-wing influencers like Katie Miller to lose their collective shit. (Miller even accidentally quoted The Handmaid’s Tale, tweeting that teens’ “biological destiny is to have babies.”)

Right around the same time, the Trump administration not-so-coincidentally proposed eliminating the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program. A few months before that, the Heritage Foundation released a plan on how to push young women—teens included—out of college and into early marriage and motherhood.

In Stat News, University of Pittsburgh professor Riley J. Steiner offers an important reminder: as we respond to conservatives’ bizarre obsession with teens, it’s vital that we don’t further stigmatize or shame young people:

“Controlling teen fertility should not be a public health and policy goal. Reproduction is an inherently personal choice, and all people should be able to decide on their own terms whether and when to have children, as reproductive justice leaders have long said. The reality is that when young people have the information and resources they need to make decisions about their reproductive health, most will choose to delay childbearing.”

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