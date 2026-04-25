Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Anna Elizabeth's avatar
Anna Elizabeth
2h

I am a huge fan of Florence and the Machine and this makes me love them even more! In case you didn’t know, Florence Welch had an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured and required emergency surgery. If she had been in a place with an abortion ban, she could have died. This is extremely personal to her. I’m so happy to hear she is partnering with PP!

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Wendy Wolfson's avatar
Wendy Wolfson
3h

So in terms of unintended consequences, women who have to overcome roadblocks to contraception and reproductive care in general will get abortions later than they would otherwise and if contraception is denied will come to rely on abortions to dispatch unwanted pregnancy rather than just using contraception in the first place. Not speculation on my part but the pattern in countries that restricted contraception.

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