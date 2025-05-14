Inside the Strategy: How Pro-Choice Governors Are Planning Ahead

Thanks to everyone who joined last night’s conversation with Christina Chang, executive director of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance (RFA). The RFA is a coalition of 23 Governors committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom, and they’ve been doing some really interesting—and proactive—work.

I spoke to Christina about what pro-choice states are doing to plan ahead for restrictions on abortion medication, telehealth, and criminalization. It was an important conversation—so if you weren’t able to join live, make sure to check it out.

You can find out more about the RFA here.